It was a championship sweep for the Blake Bass Middle School Bulldogs Thursday afternoon in the Coweta County Middle School Athletic League soccer championships. The boys won the first game 3-0 over Arnall Middle School, while the girls defeated East Coweta Middle School 1-0.
The boys championship win avenged a loss against Arnall during the regular season for Blake Bass.
Issac Strickland is the head coach for the boys team, while Becky Bush leads the girls team. The Blake Bass boys defeated Madras in the semifinals to get to the championship games, while the Lady Bulldogs defeated Evans.
The Lee Middle School boys were the top seed after the regular season with a record of 4-0-2. They were upset in the semifinal by Arnall on Tuesday afternoon.
For Coach Bush and the Lady Bulldogs, it was their second consecutive undefeated season and back-to-back CCMSAL championship.