Tony Barnhart, "Mr. College Football" predicts the Georgia Bulldogs will three-peat as National Champions and win by a field goal.

Tony Barnhart, "Mr. College Football," speaking at the 2023 College Football Kickoff Breakfast benefitting the Coweta Samaritan Clinic, predicted that the University of Georgia will repeat for the third consecutive time as National Champions.

The only other College to win the title three years in a row was Minnesota in 1934, 35 and 36.