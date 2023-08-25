Tony Barnhart, "Mr. College Football," speaking at the 2023 College Football Kickoff Breakfast benefitting the Coweta Samaritan Clinic, predicted that the University of Georgia will repeat for the third consecutive time as National Champions.
The only other College to win the title three years in a row was Minnesota in 1934, 35 and 36.
Barnhart is a former reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution who currently appears as a college football insider for CBS Sports and hosts The Tony Barnhart Show.
Additionally, Barnhart has won numerous awards for writing and broadcasting and has written four books, including his most recent book, "The 19 of Greene" which narrates Barnhart's experience with integration in a small town and being a member of Greene County's first integrated football team.
The Coweta Samaritan Clinic is a nonprofit organization that supplies free medical care in a faith-based environment to qualified adult residents of Coweta County who lack health insurance.
In a prepared statement, Dr. Kay Crosby said, "The clinic is becoming the first place people go to for help," including victims of domestic violence and diseases such as alcoholism and drug abuse.
The event was held at Central Baptist Church fellowship hall with nearly 300 attendees. The breakfast was hosted by Newnan citizens Paul Ellen, radio voice of the Auburn Tigers, and Steve Holman, radio voice of the Atlanta Hawks.
Barnhart also commented on the future of college football, stating that he "has never seen so much change in life; we need to enjoy the season, for it will change dramatically next year."
Barnhart does not foresee any future changes in the NIL, Name Image Likeness, rules. Individual states and their respective governments control NIL laws, "you have 50 different states with 50 different rules."
Changing NIL to a national policy would require Congress to act. Barnhart quipped, "Congress to run college football, what could go wrong with that."
Next year, college football will likely have a 12-team playoff, with the National Championship game played on January 20, 2025, in Atlanta, at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
With a 12-team playoff beginning New Year's, with weekly contests, the media coverage and interest in the championship game could rival the NFL Super Bowl for U.S. interest.