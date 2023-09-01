Back to School: Molly Duncan

During her high school career, Molly Duncan left her name scattered across the record books of two schools.
During her high school career, Molly Duncan left her name scattered across the record books of two schools.
The 2021 graduate of Trinity Christian is back to school this week as a junior midfielder on the Dalton State Roadrunners soccer team.
In her first two seasons at Branson High School in Missouri, Duncan scored 20 goals and had 17 assists. She was named second-team All-Conference after her freshman year and first-team after her sophomore season.
She moved to Georgia in 2019 with her family after her father, Coach Lance Duncan, accepted a coaching opportunity at Trinity Christian.
New school, same results. At Trinity Christian, she scored 32 goals and added 35 assists. She holds the Lady Lions record for most points in a season with 65 during her senior year.
At Trinity Christian, she was a first-team All-Region in 2020 and second in the nation in assists (18). After her senior year, she was named region player of the year and runner-up for state player of the year. She was also among two players elected from Georgia named an Academic All-American.
After high school, she signed with Dalton State, where she is entering into her junior season. In her freshman season of 2021, she scored seven goals, including two game-winners, and totaled 16 points.
Last year, she moved from the midfield position to center back because of some injuries on the team, but she still scored a goal and registered two assists. This season, she is back in her midfield spot.
The Roadrunners compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference and are under the leadership of Head Coach Saif Alsafeer. Their next game is on Monday, Sept. 4, at Agnes Scott College in Atlanta.