Back to School: Molly Duncan

As a senior, Molly Duncan (No. 2) scored 65 points for the Trinity Christian Lady Lions, which is a school record. She just started her junior season at Dalton State.

 Photo by Tammy McCracken

During her high school career, Molly Duncan left her name scattered across the record books of two schools.

The 2021 graduate of Trinity Christian is back to school this week as a junior midfielder on the Dalton State Roadrunners soccer team.