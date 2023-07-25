It was quite a senior season for Newnan’s Joshua Harris. In 2020, he caught 45 passes for 785 yards and scored six touchdowns during the Cougars' 9-2 season.
Harris will be back on the field for his junior year when the Furman Purple Paladins open the 2023 season on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, against Tennessee Tech.
In his first two seasons at Furman, Harris has caught 74 passes for 962 yards and six touchdowns. In the Paladins playoff game last year against Incarnate Word, a 41-38 loss, Harris had four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.
He was also a member of the 2021 Southern Conference All-Freshman Team. One of his most significant moments in high school was when he took a Michael Maginnis pass 86 yards against North Paulding his senior year.
Last year, he had a career game against East Tennessee State when he caught eight passes for 95 yards to lead the Paladins to a 27-14 victory.
This season, Harris will be counted on even more. The Paladins recruited 6-foot-4 receiver John Holbrook from Florida’s IMG Academy. The duo of Harris and Holbrook could leave a lot of Southern Conference Defensive Coordinators scratching their heads.
Harris is the son of Patrick and Vera Harris, and he has two brothers, PJ and Brandon.