07-26-2023 Back to School 010

During his senior season at Newnan, Joshua Harris caught six touchdown passes during their nine-win season. Harris will be a junior for the Furman Purple Paladins this year.

It was quite a senior season for Newnan’s Joshua Harris. In 2020, he caught 45 passes for 785 yards and scored six touchdowns during the Cougars' 9-2 season.

Harris will be back on the field for his junior year when the Furman Purple Paladins open the 2023 season on Thursday night, Aug. 31, 2023, against Tennessee Tech.