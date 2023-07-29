Former East Coweta star running back Gerald Green is returning to college for his senior season.
But instead of heading towards Statesboro, Georgia, to suit up for Georgia Southern, he will go towards Greenville, North Carolina. Green transferred to the East Carolina Pirates for his final season.
In his four seasons at Georgia Southern, Green rushed for 1,456 yards on 256 carries (an average of 5.7 per carry) and scored 13 touchdowns. One of his most significant moments was in the 2020 R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, where he carried the ball 16 times for 109 yards and a touchdown against Louisiana Tech.
Green was a senior at East Coweta in 2018. That season, he was named the 2-7A player of the year with almost 1,500 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. He had a monster night in their playoff win over Marietta when he ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns.
The 2020 Pirates went 7-5 in the regular season and won their bowl game against Coastal Carolina. Their top rusher last year, Keaton Mitchell from nearby Eagles Landing Christian Academy, had 1,499 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. He graduated and is now on the roster of the Baltimore Ravens.
Green and the Pirates open their 2023 season at Michigan in the Big House on Saturday, September 2, 2023. East Carolina competes in the American Football Conference.