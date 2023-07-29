07-29-2023 Green 010

Former East Carolina running back Gerald Green (No. 4) will play his senior year of college football at East Carolina University after transferring from Georgia Southern earlier in the year.

 Chris Goltermann

Former East Coweta star running back Gerald Green is returning to college for his senior season.

But instead of heading towards Statesboro, Georgia, to suit up for Georgia Southern, he will go towards Greenville, North Carolina. Green transferred to the East Carolina Pirates for his final season.