Gage Pitchford (#78) against Campbell during his senior season at East Coweta. The 2020 Indians won the 2-7A region championship with a Pitchford led line that powered the offense to a 32.1-point-per-game average.

In college football, the Southeastern Conference is elite, and the players who get scholarships there are some of the best in the country. Former East Coweta guard Gage Pitchford is one of those guys.

Pitchford is about to embark on his junior season with the Vanderbilt Commodores.