In college football, the Southeastern Conference is elite, and the players who get scholarships there are some of the best in the country. Former East Coweta guard Gage Pitchford is one of those guys.
Pitchford is about to embark on his junior season with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
He graduated from East Coweta in 2021. During his senior season (2020), the Indians finished 10-2 and captured the Region 2-7A championship. Behind a Pitchford-led offensive line, East Coweta averaged 32.1 points per game, and the running game posted a hefty 5.4-yard per-carry average.
Last season, he played 11 games and earned 260 overall snaps as a reserve offensive lineman. He only allowed one sack and was flagged just twice for penalties. He also got his first collegiate start on Sept. 24, 2022, against Alabama.
He not only excelled on the gridiron but in the classroom as well. Pitchford is an engineering science major and was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.
Vanderbilt won five games last season, including back-to-back victories over Kentucky and Florida.
The Commodores open the 2023 season on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at home against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. They are under the leadership of Head Coach Clark Lea, a Vanderbilt alumnus.