In 2022, former Trinity Christian linebacker Christian Hanson made a statement with the Mercer Bears.
After winning a state championship in 2021 with the Lions, Hanson moved up to the next level and earned a spot on the All-Southern Conference All-Freshman team. He played in 10 games and finished with 31 tackles, including two for loss; a fumble recovery; and two quarterback hurries.
The Bears just opened their fall camp in Macon in preparation for the upcoming season, which begins on Saturday, Aug. 26, when Mercer plays in the FCS Kickoff Classic against North Alabama at 3:30 p.m. The game, which will be carried live on ESPN, will be played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
The 2023 Bears will have a road game the following week at Ole Miss, where Hanson will play in front of one of the biggest crowds in his career. The Bears open the home portion of their schedule on Sept. 9 when they welcome Morehead State to Five Star Stadium.
At the Southern Conference Media Day last week in Greenville, South Carolina, the Bears were picked to finish third in the conference behind Furman and Sanford.
Mercer is under the leadership of former East Coweta quarterback Drew Cronic, who is entering his fourth season as the head coach.