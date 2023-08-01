Coweta County High School Football

Former Trinity Christian star linebacker Christian Hanson (No. 43) is back at Mercer for his sophomore season. He was named to the All-Southern Conference All-Freshman team last year.

 Michael A. Clifton

In 2022, former Trinity Christian linebacker Christian Hanson made a statement with the Mercer Bears.

After winning a state championship in 2021 with the Lions, Hanson moved up to the next level and earned a spot on the All-Southern Conference All-Freshman team. He played in 10 games and finished with 31 tackles, including two for loss; a fumble recovery; and two quarterback hurries.