Andrew Rich was running small in stature at Heritage School but with a quick burst and tough as nails. During his career with the Hawks, he had over 3,400 yards of offense yards rushing and 35 touchdowns.
Now heading into his junior college season, he still has the same style. Rich is about to begin his third season with the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays.
While he has bulked up from high school, he is still on the smaller side at 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds. But he gets more out of his stature than most twice his size.
In his two seasons, Rich has rushed for 453 yards on 73 carries for a 6.3-yard per-carry average and found the end zone five times. Additionally, he has caught four passes, returned 18 kickoffs and 12 punts.
Last season, the Blue Jays went 11-1, including a 27-7 win over Stevenson in the Centennial-MAC Bowl series game. It was their second consecutive 10-win season with Rich on the roster.
The 2023 Blue Jays and Rich will open their 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2, when they host Ithaca at Homewood Field.
Johns Hopkins is in Baltimore, Maryland, and competes in the Centennial Conference. They are under the leadership of Head Coach Greg Chimera.