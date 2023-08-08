08-09-2023 Back to School Rich

Former Heritage running back Andrew Rich is heading into his junior season with the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays.

 Chris Martin

Andrew Rich was running small in stature at Heritage School but with a quick burst and tough as nails. During his career with the Hawks, he had over 3,400 yards of offense yards rushing and 35 touchdowns.

Now heading into his junior college season, he still has the same style. Rich is about to begin his third season with the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays.