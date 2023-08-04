In his career at Northgate, he was one of those guys who showed up and did his job. Blessed with size and skill, Andres Franquez was a three-year starter for Head Coach Mike McDonald and the Vikings.

At 6-foot-5, he had the perfect length to play the defensive edge and shed blockers before disrupting the line of scrimmage. He made a habit of that during his career. He was a two-time captain and recorded 21 tackles in 2021, his senior campaign.