In his career at Northgate, he was one of those guys who showed up and did his job. Blessed with size and skill, Andres Franquez was a three-year starter for Head Coach Mike McDonald and the Vikings.
At 6-foot-5, he had the perfect length to play the defensive edge and shed blockers before disrupting the line of scrimmage. He made a habit of that during his career. He was a two-time captain and recorded 21 tackles in 2021, his senior campaign.
After his senior season, Franquez signed to continue his career at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
Although not as famous as the basketball program, the Hoya football team has a deep and rich history, dating back to 1874. In 1941, they were ranked 13th in the nation and played Mississippi State in the Orange Bowl. They also qualified for the Sun Bowl in 1950 and played Texas Western.
Unfortunately, football was canceled at Georgetown in 1951 but returned 19 years later in 1970.
Currently, the Hoyas play in the Patriot League, one of the NCAA's most selective groups of higher education institutions.
As a freshman in 2022, Franquez saw action in five games and recorded a tackle in the Hoya's season opener against Marist.
The Hoya's play their home games at Cooper Field in the Heart of Washington, D.C., and open their 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2, at home against Marist. Also included on their schedule are two Ivy League schools, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania.
Georgetown is under the leadership of Head Coach Rob Sgarlata. The Hoyas were picked to finish sixth in the Patriot League Conference Media Day.