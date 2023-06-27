In her first high school softball game on Aug. 11, 2016, Kelley Lynch wore the East Coweta purple against the Whitewater Wildcats.
Earlier this week, she announced she would end her college career in the same color scheme.
After four years in the Pacific Northwest with the Washington Huskies, Lynch is transferring to the LSU Tigers for her final season.
The 2019 Gatorade High School Softball Player in the National played four years in Washington. She won 25 games in the circle, including a career-high nine this past season, and hit 20 home runs and drove in 96 runs.
The Huskies qualified for the 2023 Women’s College World Series and won their first game against Utah before dropping to the final two and being eliminated.
The Tigers finished the 2023 regular season 40-15 but lost their regional to UL-Lafayette and did not make the Final-8 in Oklahoma City.
They are under the leadership of Head Coach Beth Torino, who is no stranger to the East Coweta mystique.
She recruited 2015 Lady Indian graduate Shemaiah Sanchez, who had an outstanding four-year career in Baton Rouge.
Lynch will be eligible immediately and will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
