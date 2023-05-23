The 2023 Trinity Christian Lions football team took their first spin around the block last weekend in a Spring jamboree setting along with Holy Innocents and Hebron Christian.
The Lions played each team two quarters: one quarter with the varsity and another with the junior varsity.
In the final analysis, the Lions got good work against high-level competition. Additionally, there is much to look forward to in the season ahead.
Running back Phoenix Moss is electric; he will have a big season. With the loss of veteran quarterback Henry Brodnax to graduation, the quarterback play will be greatly enhanced by the ground game.
Jayden Jackson started at quarterback and split time there with Ashton Clare, who threw a touchdown pass.
On defense, Cam Matthews completely dominated the line of scrimmage, and linebacker Cody Anderson will have a great season.
Many players from Trinity Christian have moved on to the next level, including nine from last year’s team, but fans will find out quickly that the cupboard is not bare for the 2023 Lions.
Trinity Christian Lions 2023 Football Schedule
Aug 18 at Woodward Academy
Aug 25 Fellowship Christian