For the third time this season, the Trinity Christian Lions baseball team had their backs against the wall and faced a must-win situation. On the two previous occasions, they beat Whitewater and Starr's Mill to stay alive in the playoff race. On Wednesday, they did it again with a 5-3 win over Troup County.

After dropping a 5-2 decision on Tuesday at Troup County, Head Coach Tommy Gregg gave the ball to starting pitcher Logan Barnes in a must-win situation. Barnes pitched three-plus innings and only allowed one earned run.