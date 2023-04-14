For the third time this season, the Trinity Christian Lions baseball team had their backs against the wall and faced a must-win situation. On the two previous occasions, they beat Whitewater and Starr's Mill to stay alive in the playoff race. On Wednesday, they did it again with a 5-3 win over Troup County.
After dropping a 5-2 decision on Tuesday at Troup County, Head Coach Tommy Gregg gave the ball to starting pitcher Logan Barnes in a must-win situation. Barnes pitched three-plus innings and only allowed one earned run.
Logan Moss pitched the next two and a third innings to win, and Henry Brodnax got the final three outs to earn the save.
The Lions offense got home runs from Tai Peete and Ryan Melton. Even though they were outhit 7-5 by Troup County, the Lions made their hits count.
Peete also showed the leather with a circus catch where he went up the ladder to catch a ball that seemed destined to get into the gap for a triple.
The win left the Lions and Troup County tied for the final playoff spot with a 7-5 region record. The spot will come down to the year's last series for both teams.
Trinity Christian has two games against Fayette County (8-15), while Troup County has a pair against region leader LaGrange. Two wins by the Lions and one loss by Troup County in their final two would put the Lions in the Class 4A state playoffs.