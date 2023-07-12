Alternative Baseball to play Saturday at The Heritage School

The Newnan Braves, an Alternative Baseball team, will be playing this Saturday at The Heritage School.
Alternative Baseball is a league for teens and adults with autism and disabilities.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Newnan Braves, an Alternative Baseball team, will be playing this Saturday at The Heritage School.
Alternative Baseball is a league for teens and adults with autism and disabilities.
Taylor Duncan, national CEO and regional founder of Alternative Baseball, said he’s excited to return to Newnan for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the organization is looking for more players and volunteers to help get the team back off the ground, Duncan said.
"We provide the social experience where players can be together and not only play the sport of America's pastime but also while forming friendships and focusing on social skills," he said.
According to Duncan, the league operates with the same rules as Major League Baseball.
"We can't play in the big stadiums, but we can give an experience that is memorable for the rest of their lives," Duncan said.
Duncan said he was diagnosed with autism at the age of four and was often denied athletic opportunities because of negative stigmas and developmental delays.
After a year in youth baseball, however, he said he found the joy of the sport and challenge, and wants to share it with others.
"I don't consider it a league. I call it an experience, because there's so much learning," Duncan said.
Alternative Baseball is open to players 15 and up in order to supplement the dwindling availability of services for those on the autism spectrum, according to Duncan.
"A lot of people during this time need empowerment, too," Duncan said. "A lot of us on the spectrum are very resistant to changing our usual routines, but once they try Alternative Baseball, it becomes their life."
The Newnan team is managed by Johnny Estrada, a former catcher for the Atlanta Braves and current baseball coach at The Heritage School.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and game time is 11 a.m. The event is free with a donation. The event features a free baseball card giveaway while supplies last.
For more information, contact Taylor@alternativebaseball.org or visit www.alternativebaseball.org .
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.