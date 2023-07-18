Alternative Baseball players returned to the field last Saturday as the Heritage School played host for the event.
The league is a league for teens and adults with autism and disabilities. Founder Taylor Duncan was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4 and was often denied athletic opportunities because of negative stigmas and developmental delays.
Alternative Baseball is open to players 15 and up in order to supplement the dwindling availability of services for those on the autism spectrum, according to Duncan.
On Saturday, Duncan was among the group of Alternative Baseball players who took the field along with members from the community, including the Newnan Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and the city of Sharpsburg.
Among those in the field including Police Chief Brent Blankenship, who said the issue of autism is one that is close to him.
“Many of our friends and loved ones live with autism. They are some of the most beautiful and special people in the world,” he said. “It was an honor to be a part of today’s event, and I look forward to myself and our NPD family helping out more in the future.”
Coaching was former Braves catcher and current Heritage Coach Johnny Estrada. He’s been working with Duncan since the inception of Alternative Baseball. The team is currently trying out a new baseball, which is slightly smaller than the one they used before. It might be a little harder to hit, Estrada thinks, but said the pitchers seemed to enjoy it.
Estrada said he was inspired to help coach because of Duncans enthusiasm, but also because of a personal tie to the players.
Prior to getting started in the big leagues, Estrada said he worked at a group home for those with similar handicaps and knows the importance of being able to network and play with peers.
“This league is great for those who still have the physical capability for playing baseball,” he said. “Once they leave school, there’s not much else left for them to do when it comes to playing sports with friends. These guys love playing, and we hope it keeps growing.”
Eduardo Kianes, a recent transplant from Destin, Florida, was umpiring for the game. Despite the heat, Kianes was all smiles during the seven innings of baseball.
Kianes is also a member of the Knights of Columbus, which helped get the Special Olympics off the ground in Destin.
“This is just great,” he said between innings. “These guys play just as hard as anyone else. It’s really inspiring.”
Duncan felt the game was a success, and hopes it will inspire others to join in the fun.
With other teams in Auburn, Cobb County and Carrollton, the organization is growing and shifting its focus from a competitive model to one of community integration, designed to help regular players more involved in their communities, and community members in the field with those with autism.
“The key is finding the right players to make it bigger,” Duncan said.
“We’re launching an online leadership course soon, featuring teamwork skills for helping players transition into life and integrate into their community.”
Sharpsburg Mayor Blue Cole said the game was a great experience and looks forward to playing again.
“It was for-real baseball with kids (15+) who just loved the game,” he said. “I think Skinner, Arnold and the rest of the team have many great games in front of them.”
The team’s next game is later this month on July 29 in Chattanooga, but they return to Georgia in September to play at Golden Park in Columbus and then Sept. 16 at Carrollton High School.
Since its founding in 2016 in Dallas, Georgia, the ABO has expanded to 21 cities, with Chicago being the latest addition. It has been featured on ESPN and NBC’s Today Show.