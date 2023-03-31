When Coach Vince Dooley calls you, "the best defensive player I've ever coached and maybe the best one I've ever seen" considering all the players he coached, that means something.
Terry Hoage was born in Aimes, Iowa and moved to Huntsville, Texas in 1968. While in high school, Terry played football, basketball, and ran track. In football, he was the starting quarterback and played safety for three years. Not only was he named all-district for two years for football he was also in the top five percent of his class in scholastics.
When it came time to attend college, only the University of Georgia offered him a scholarship and young Mr. Hoage took them up on the offer. He played as a freshman on the National Championship team of 1980 and, in fact, blocked a Notre Dame field goal in the Sugar Bowl.
For the next three years, his defensive prowess resulted in multiple interceptions and tackles that helped Georgia go 43-4-1 over his time there. Not only was he named a consensus first-team All-American his Junior and Senior seasons, but in 1983 he placed fifth in the balloting for the Heisman Trophy.
In addition, he would graduate from Georgia with a 3.85-grade point average and a bachelor’s degree in genetics. His outstanding academic work placed him on the Academic All-American team.
After Georgia, Terry was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round and would end up playing for thirteen years with multiple teams. The interesting part is he chose to play pro ball to help him earn money for medical school as he thought that would pay his way. He never expected to play for thirteen years.
After football, he never went on to medical school but instead went to work for Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor. He later stated that he was not crazy about his career but had a wife, Jennifer, and two children to support. Later he would start a construction company as well as receive several coaching offers, that he turned down.
In 2002 he found a 26-acre vineyard in Paso Robles, California, and decided to go into the wine business. In 2008 his blends would be recognized by Wine Spectator as one of the top new wines in the country. He would later create and dedicate a new blend to his old coach Vince Dooley called “the Hedge,” in reference to the hedges at Sanford Stadium.
Terry Hoage was undoubtedly a force on the football field, but it is clear that he is certainly referred to as a Renaissance man.
Richard Proctor, born in Newnan, recently moved back from Denver, Colorado, and is an avid college football fan as well as a published author. He is the son of Dr. Ernest Proctor of the PAPP Clinic and currently serves as the mayor of Grantville.