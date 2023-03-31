Terry Hoage

 Photo courtesy UGA Athletics

When Coach Vince Dooley calls you, "the best defensive player I've ever coached and maybe the best one I've ever seen" considering all the players he coached, that means something.

Terry Hoage was born in Aimes, Iowa and moved to Huntsville, Texas in 1968. While in high school, Terry played football, basketball, and ran track. In football, he was the starting quarterback and played safety for three years. Not only was he named all-district for two years for football he was also in the top five percent of his class in scholastics.