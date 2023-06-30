In 1985 Georgia Tech compiled a 9-2-1 record behind one of the best defenses in school history, a defense that earned the name “Black Watch.” One of the key players was a defensive end out of Toccoa, Georgia, Pat Swilling, who terrorized opposing quarterbacks.
Swilling attended Stephens County High and played football and basketball as just a freshman, he was 6-foot-4 tall and weighed 200 pounds. He gained his desire to play defense from watching Ed “Too Tall” Jones play as Jones was a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys. He said Jones would come around the end and sack the quarterback and Swilling figured he could do that as well.
After high school, he had offers from Georgia, Auburn and Tech and first decided to go to Auburn. After a further conversation with Coach Bill Curry, Swilling de-committed and decided to go to Georgia Tech. The first few years were rocky as Tech went 6-5 in 1982 and then 3-8 in 1983. But Swilling was showing his capabilities from the start.
In the 1985 season, the Jackets would field a defense that would only allow 11 points per game that included two shutouts. In the first game of the season, Swilling was unblockable as he recorded seven sacks against the NC State Wolfpack, an NCAA record that still stands today. The staunch Black Watch defense would finish the season with a win over Michigan State in the All-American Bowl.
During his career at Tech, Pat Swilling recorded 285 tackles and 23 sacks and would be named first-team All-American his senior year. After Tech, Swilling would head for the NFL as he was selected in the third round by the New Orleans Saints.
Pat would have an extremely successful Pro career as he and his teammates turned the Saints into a defensive powerhouse. In 1991, he would have 23 sacks and be named the NFL defensive player of the year. He played in five pro-bowls and finished his career with the Oakland Raiders in 1998.
After football, in 2001, he ran for a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives where he won and served for three years. In 2009 he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Tech fans will always think back to that 1985 season and the black jerseys and black GT emblems and remember Swilling for his time, which was mostly in the opposition’s backfield.
Richard Proctor is an avid college football fan as well as a published author. He is the son of Dr. Ernest Proctor PAPP Clinic and currently serves as the mayor of Grantville.