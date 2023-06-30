Pat Swilling

In 1985 Georgia Tech compiled a 9-2-1 record behind one of the best defenses in school history, a defense that earned the name “Black Watch.” One of the key players was a defensive end out of Toccoa, Georgia, Pat Swilling, who terrorized opposing quarterbacks.

Swilling attended Stephens County High and played football and basketball as just a freshman, he was 6-foot-4 tall and weighed 200 pounds. He gained his desire to play defense from watching Ed “Too Tall” Jones play as Jones was a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys. He said Jones would come around the end and sack the quarterback and Swilling figured he could do that as well.