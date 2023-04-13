This Georgia Bulldog played between the hedges from 2008 through 2010 and became a top target that many defenses had to scheme against to stop.
Adriel Jeremiah Green was born in Summerville, South Carolina in 1988 and played his high school ball for Summerville High School. He started as a freshman and in his four years had 5,373 receiving yards. In his high school career, he earned all-state in all four years and was listed as one of the top players in the nation in USA Today Sports.
When he began his college recruiting, he was ranked the number nine player in the nation by Rivals recruiting and played in the Under Armor All- American game. His five-star rating got him offers from numerous schools including the University of Georgia.
In 2008 Green signed with the Dogs and started on the pre-season number one ranked team. The 2008 season Georgia finished 10-3 and as a freshman Green had 56 catches for 963 yards and 8 touchdowns. His receiving yards were the third most in Georgia history and with his performance earned All SEC honors.
His sophomore and junior seasons were not as productive as he had to fight through injuries and had to sit out the first four games of the junior year due to suspension. He sold a bowl jersey online and at that time it was an NCAA violation. Of course, today it is all part of the name and likeness opportunity.
He finished his career at UGA, opting to leave after his junior year with a total of 166 receptions for 2,619 yards and 23 touchdowns. He earned all SEC honors in all three years, and he was expected to be a high round draft pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.
The Cincinnati Bengals selected Green in the first round and as the fourth overall pick. Often a successful college career does not translate to pro football, however A.J. was not one of those.
He played twelve seasons in the NFL, ten with the Bengals and then two with the Arizona Cardinals. At the end of his career, he had accounted for 727 receptions for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns. He played in seven Pro bowls and earned the rank of top 100 players per year five times.
After the 2022 season A.J. Green retired and began a life working with charities including working with elementary schools.
An interesting fact about A.J. is that in the second grade he learned to juggle and could juggle as many as four items at a time. He said that it helped him be a better receiver as it improved his hand and eye coordination. It seemed to have done just that,