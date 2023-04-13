20230415 SPORT Proctor.jpg

Adriel Jeremiah Green played between the hedges from 2008 through 2010 and became a top target that many defenses had to scheme against to stop.

 Photo courtesy UGA Athletics

This Georgia Bulldog played between the hedges from 2008 through 2010 and became a top target that many defenses had to scheme against to stop.

Adriel Jeremiah Green was born in Summerville, South Carolina in 1988 and played his high school ball for Summerville High School. He started as a freshman and in his four years had 5,373 receiving yards. In his high school career, he earned all-state in all four years and was listed as one of the top players in the nation in USA Today Sports.