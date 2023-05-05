Demaryius Thomas’ story is one of sadness, and happiness only to end in early death.
He was born in Montrose, Georgia in 1987 and life was tough from the start. Early in his life his mother and grandmother were arrested for drug sales and Demaryius moved to live with his uncle and aunt.
Thomas attended West Laurens High School in Dexter, Georgia, and was a star in basketball, football and track. Demaryius was gifted with size and speed as he was 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds. In his Pro Day combine, he would clock a 4.38 forty.
In his senior year in high school, he had 82 catches for 1,234 yards and 10 touchdowns which earned him the 34th-rated player in the state of Georgia. Growing up tough, he dedicated himself to study and sports and graduated with very good grades.
When it was time for college Thomas chose to attend Georgia Tech where Chan Gailey was in his sixth year running a pro-style offense. His freshman year, Bay Bay, as he was called, had 35 catches for 558 yards and four touchdowns. But after the 2007 season, Chan Gailey was fired and Paul Johnson came to Tech with his spread option running attack.
Demaryius certainly had reservations about playing wide receiver in an offense that would limit passing and would limit his catches. Johnson assured him that his play would take on a new role and in 2008 and 2009 it did.
One benefit that would help him later in his pro career was that the Johnson offense required receivers to learn how to block. The other benefit was that due to the need of defenses to focus on runs and option plays, Thomas would get a lot of one-on-one coverage.
In 2008 he had 39 catches for 627 yards and three touchdowns which was on par with his previous season. But in 2009 as the Tech offense grew into Paul Johnson's scheme, the numbers for Bay Bay exploded. With Tech going 11-3 that season and an ACC championship, he caught 46 passes for 1,154 yards with an astounding 25.1 yards per catch.
After the 2009 season he along with three other Tech juniors decided to enter the NFL draft where they all were selected. For Thomas, he was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round as the 22nd overall pick. It took a few years for him to gain ground in the NFL but in his third season, he had 94 catches for 1,430 yards and ten touchdowns.
While playing with the Broncos he set numerous records and made many Pro-Bowls. The arrival of Peyton Manning only added to his pass-catching and in 2015 he got a Super Bowl ring. He would later end his career with 777 catches for 10,522 yards and 69 touchdowns.
Bay Bay retired after the 2018 season and looked to return to Georgia and live a peaceful life. On Dec. 9, 2021, he was found in his shower dead from injuries he had sustained in an earlier car crash. He died at 33 years of age.
Tech fans will always remember the catches on long passes and the knocking down of cornerbacks for long touchdowns from number 8, Bay Bay Thomas.
