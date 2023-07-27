Player Number 8: Mathew Stafford

Matt Stafford remains one of the top quarterbacks in Georgia history.

Before the 2008 season, The University of Georgia was ranked number one in the preseason as they returned a potent offense led by quarterback Matt Stafford.

The 2008 season would not see Georgia finish number one as they had a record of 9-3, but that season would be a record season for Stafford.