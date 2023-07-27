Before the 2008 season, The University of Georgia was ranked number one in the preseason as they returned a potent offense led by quarterback Matt Stafford.
The 2008 season would not see Georgia finish number one as they had a record of 9-3, but that season would be a record season for Stafford.
Matt was born in Tampa, Florida and later lived and played his high school football in Dallas, Texas playing for Highland Park High. In the 2005 season, Stafford would lead his team to a perfect 15-0 record and win the State Championship Division 1. During that season he threw for over 4000 yards and earned the recruiting ranking as the number one prospect in the nation.
He graduated early and had already committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs where he would make his debut as a freshman, coming off the bench in the first three games. In the fourth game of the season the starting quarterback, Joe Tereshinski was injured, and Stafford took the role as the starter.
While the 2006 season for the Dawgs had some inconsistencies, they would finish 9-4 including big wins over Alabama and Georgia Tech while being led by Stafford. He would throw for 1,749 yards with seven touchdowns.
The 2007 season would see Georgia go 11-2 and finish with a final ranking of number two in the nation as Stafford threw for 2,523 yards and 19 touchdowns. Georgia would notch three victories over their main rivals, Florida, Auburn, and Georgia Tech. Georgia would go on to the Sugar Bowl to defeat Hawaii 41-10.
With the pre-season ranking of number one in 2008, Stafford and the Dawgs were looking forward to what could be a magical season. But with losses to Alabama and Florida, the eventual National Champion, the thought of an undefeated season was past. In the final regular season game against Georgia Tech Stafford threw for 409 yards and five touchdowns, however the final score was Tech 45 Georgia 42. They would go on to finish the season 10-3.
While at Georgia Stafford would be named a first team All-American in 2008, as well as being second team all SEC. He decided to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft where he would be selected as the number 1 pick by the Detroit Lions. While being extremely successful and having the benefit of Georgia Tech’s own Calvin Johnson as a receiver, the Lions never got to the Superbowl.
In 2021, Matt joined the Los Angeles Rams and would get that Super Bowl ring. He would finish his pro career with a 63 percent completion rate passing for 52,033 yards with 333 touchdowns. He possesses numerous NFL records and team records.
Matt Stafford remains one of the top quarterbacks in Georgia history.
Richard Proctor is an avid college football fan as well as a published author. He is the son of Dr. Ernest Proctor PAPP Clinic and currently serves as the mayor of Grantville.