Ken Swilling

 Courtesy Georgia Tech Athletics

In 1990 Georgia Tech shocked the world by winning a split National championship with an 11-0-1 record, the only undefeated team in the nation that year.

Coming off a 7-4 season in 1989 a bold prediction was made by the free safety from Tech, Ken Swilling as he predicted that the Jackets would go undefeated in 1990. He was right.