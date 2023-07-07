In 1990 Georgia Tech shocked the world by winning a split National championship with an 11-0-1 record, the only undefeated team in the nation that year.
Coming off a 7-4 season in 1989 a bold prediction was made by the free safety from Tech, Ken Swilling as he predicted that the Jackets would go undefeated in 1990. He was right.
Swilling was born in Toccoa, Georgia, and played football for Stephens County high school. He was a star player in high school and attracted several schools including Alabama and Georgia. But he said he always wanted to play for Georgia Tech and had his dream come true as he played in 1988 as a freshman.
When he arrived at Tech Swilling was 6’3’’ 240 pounds and could run a 4.4-second forty-yard dash. Bobby Ross once said about Swilling, "He's the guy you want to get off the bus first when you go visiting." He played free safety at Tech and also ran back kickoffs.
In his freshman year at Tech, the Jackets were 3-8 but Swilling was showing his ability even in that first season. On kick returns, he had 25 for 558 yards, a 22.3-yard per return average. In his sophomore year, he became the starter at free safety and helped lead the Jackets to a 7-4 record and intercepted six passes, returning two for touchdowns.
When the 1990 season started, Swilling had already predicted that his Jackets would go undefeated and the defense he was part of was a big reason that happened as it would take five games, and late into the fourth quarter that Clemson would score the first touchdown of the season against Swilling and the defense. In that game though, Ken would injure his ankle and then sit out the next two games.
Two games later Tech went to Virginia to play the number-one-ranked team in the nation and there was no way that he would miss that. He had his ankle taped and started the game but would end up allowing receiver Herman Moore five catches and three touchdowns as Swilling was not at full speed. Tech tightened in the second half and won the game.
Ken Swilling would continue to recover and be instrumental in the last part of the season including the Citrus Bowl win 45-21 over Nebraska. He would be named first-team All-American and then need to decide if he would come back for his senior season.
He felt he needed to prove more and played the 1991 season where Tech went 8-5, finishing with a win against Stanford in the Aloha Bowl. He would go on and be drafted in the seventh round by Tampa Bay but would not have much of a pro career as he was traded to Cleveland in his first season. After one season he stepped away from football never to return.
For Georgia Tech Fans the sight of number one, Ken Swilling on defense will never be forgotten, as will those offensive players on the opposition that tried to tackle him after an interception.
Richard Proctor is an avid college football fan as well as a published author. He is the son of Dr. Ernest Proctor PAPP Clinic and currently serves as the mayor of Grantville.