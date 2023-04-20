In July 1986 Newnan’s own Coach Max Bass was invited to speak at the Washington State Coaches Seminar where he ran into one of his players from the 1970’s. Coach Bass leaned over a rail and yelled to the player, “see I thought you were too small and too slow to play at this level.” At the time Drew Hill was playing for the Houston Oilers and they were in Washington to play a scrimmage with the Seattle Seahawks.
Andrew Hill, as he was known through high school, was born in Newnan, Georgia in 1956 and attended Newnan high school. In high school Coach Max Bass was running the wishbone in the early 70’s and Andrew played at quarterback. His playmaking ability led Newnan to three winning seasons and drew the attention of colleges.
In 1975 Drew Hill would join Pepper Rogers and Georgia Tech to be a possible quarterback for the Jackets. At the time Tech was running the wishbone and it might have been a natural fit for Hill. But after seeing his capabilities and the fact that Tech had two pretty good players at the position, Drew was moved to wide receiver.
Playing wide receiver in the wishbone, an offense today that would be labeled triple option, meant that not a lot of passes would come Drew’s way. His sophomore year he had 12 catches for 219 yards and 2 touchdowns. And his junior year was less productive catching as he had 11 catches for 102 yards, however that season he was used for reverses that brought him 11 rushes for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
In 1978 Pepper changed his offense to a mix of more passing and running out of the I formation, in order to show case his great tailback, Eddie Lee Ivery. Pepper also had a more traditional quarterback and as a result Drew had 36 catches for 708 yards and 4 touchdowns in his senior season.
But where he really shined was his kick return ability as he was the return man for both his junior and senior seasons. Combined those two years he had 51 returns for 1,324 yards and two touchdowns. His average return yards were 26 yards per return and one of his touchdowns is still remembered by Tech fans today.
In the 1978 edition of Georgia and Georgia Tech, Tech took an early 20 to 0 lead. Georgia brought it to 20-7 at the half and then in the third scored to make it 20-14. The Dogs held Tech and forced a punt, that Scott Woerner returned for a 72-yard touchdown to give Georgia a 21-20 lead. But before the Dog fans could refill their bourbon and cokes, Georgia kicked off and Drew Hill took the kick one yard deep in the end zone. 101 yards later the Tech fans were singing, and the score was now 27-20.
Georgia would go on to win 29-28 in a thriller, but Drew Hill gave the Tech fans a final show. The 101-kick return still remains as the longest in Tech history.
Drew would be drafted and play for the Los Angeles Rams primarily as a kick returner. He stayed with the Rams for five years and then played for the Houston Oilers in the Run and Shoot offense. In this offense he thrived as a receiver and after six years had the most receptions in Oiler history with 480. He would finish his career with the Atlanta Falcons and retire in 1993.
Drew died in 2011 at the age of 54 and left behind a legacy that Tech fans will always remember.
Richard Proctor, born in Newnan, recently moved back from Denver, Colorado, and is an avid college football fan as well as a published author. He is the son of Dr. Ernest Proctor PAPP Clinic and currently serves as the mayor of Grantville.