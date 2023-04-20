20230422 SPORT Proctor.jpg

 

In July 1986 Newnan’s own Coach Max Bass was invited to speak at the Washington State Coaches Seminar where he ran into one of his players from the 1970’s.  Coach Bass leaned over a rail and yelled to the player, “see I thought you were too small and too slow to play at this level.”  At the time Drew Hill was playing for the Houston Oilers and they were in Washington to play a scrimmage with the Seattle Seahawks.