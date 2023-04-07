The legacy of the Rhino family runs deep at Georgia Tech starting with Chappell Rhino who played for Tech in 1951 and 1952 where Tech went 23-0-1. Randy Rhino once made the comment that the toughest coach he ever had was his father and both he and his brother Danny Rhino spent many afternoons running laps.
In his early years Randy attended Olympic High School in Charlotte, North Carolina
where in his senior season lead the team to a State Championship. When it came time to go to college there was only one choice and that would be Georgia Tech to play where his father had.
The Tech legacy was so driven into Chappell’s son that every morning he was woken up to the Rambling Wreck fight song. When he arrived at Tech, he was a 5 feet 10 inches tall 170 pound running back. Since freshman could not play varsity football back then he played on what was called the Baby Jackets.
In 1972 as a sophomore he was moved to defensive back where his true abilities shined as that year he recorded eight interceptions and led the nation in punt return yardage. Against South Carolina he returned one punt for 96 yards and a touchdown, a record for Tech that still stands today. With his 72 tackles that year he earned All American status as a sophomore.
His junior year he had six pass interceptions, 66 tackles and averaged 25 yards a kick off return that got him another All American title. His senior year he had no interceptions but is punt return and kickoff return yardage along with his 65 tackles brought him a third All American designation.
As a side note he also played baseball while at Tech and had a batting average of 368 and led the team in stolen bases.
He was drafted in the 1975 draft in the fifth round by the New Orleans Saints but ended up not making the team. He then played one season in the World Football League and later five seasons in the Canadian League.
After football he joined his father in the profession of Chiropractic care and for a time served as the Chiropractor for the Georgia Tech football team. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.
To add to the Rhino legacy his son Kelley later played for Tech in the late 90’s and ended up breaking most of his father’s punt return records.
It is rare for a player to be a three time All American but the legend of the Rhino’s at Tech goes down in the annals.
Richard Proctor, born in Newnan, recently moved back from Denver, Colorado, and is an avid college football fan as well as a published author. He is the son of Dr. Ernest Proctor of the PAPP Clinic and currently serves as the mayor of Grantville.