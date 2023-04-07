20230408 SPORT Proctor.jpg

Randy Rhino

 Photo courtesy Georgia Tech Athletics

The legacy of the Rhino family runs deep at Georgia Tech starting with Chappell Rhino who played for Tech in 1951 and 1952 where Tech went 23-0-1. Randy Rhino once made the comment that the toughest coach he ever had was his father and both he and his brother Danny Rhino spent many afternoons running laps.

In his early years Randy attended Olympic High School in Charlotte, North Carolina