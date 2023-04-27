20230429 SPORT Proctor.jpg

David Pollack

 UGA Athletics

If you watch college football and particularly the two-hour pre-game show on ESPN, College Gameday, you no doubt have seen David Pollack provide commentary. For the Georgia fans though he provided four years of dominance on the Dog defensive line.

David was born in New Jersey but later moved to Georgia where he played sports for Shiloh high school in Snellville, Georgia. He played football, basketball, and wrestled. He earned all-state in class 5A and was named defensive lineman of the year by the Atlanta Touchdown Club his senior season.