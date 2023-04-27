If you watch college football and particularly the two-hour pre-game show on ESPN, College Gameday, you no doubt have seen David Pollack provide commentary. For the Georgia fans though he provided four years of dominance on the Dog defensive line.
David was born in New Jersey but later moved to Georgia where he played sports for Shiloh high school in Snellville, Georgia. He played football, basketball, and wrestled. He earned all-state in class 5A and was named defensive lineman of the year by the Atlanta Touchdown Club his senior season.
He was heavily recruited out of high school and chose to play for Coach Mark Richt at the University of Georgia as a defensive lineman. To look at the svelte Mr. Pollack today you would not believe he weighed 270lbs while playing college ball.
He played as a freshman but earned a starting position his sophomore year. Using his speed and agility, he learned in wrestling; he was an absolute terror for opposing quarterbacks. His most famous play came against South Carolina in the 2002 season when near the South Carolina goal line, he batted down a pass and was able to catch the ball in the end zone to score a touchdown.
In his four years, he was named a first team All-American three years in a row as well as All-SEC for three years. Amazingly he earned the following awards in his junior and senior seasons:
SEC Player of the Year Award (2002, 2004)
SEC Defensive Player of the Year Award (2004)
Chuck Bednarik Award (2004)
Ted Hendricks Award (2003, 2004)
With his final game in 2004 Pollack had recorded 36 sacks in his career, which remains a Georgia record and ranks third in all-time sacks. He matriculated on from Georgia, with his degree to take a shot at the pros.
David played two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals on defense and began to show his skills as a player. However, in a game in September 2006, he was injured and would be later diagnosed that he had broken his sixth cervical vertebra in his neck.
He had surgery and was rehabbing his neck to the extent it was believed he could return for the following season. But David decided that the injury was too risky and announced his retirement in 2007.
After football, he pursued a career in sports journalism and started with talk radio in Atlanta on 790 The Zone. After one year he went to work for ESPN as a college football analyst and from there his career took off.
David Pollack today looks like the sophisticated gentleman in the suit while on ESPN, but in his playing days, he was a defensive monster that put fear into the opposing quarterback.
Richard Proctor, born in Newnan, recently moved back from Denver, Colorado, and is an avid college football fan as well as a published author. He is the son of Dr. Ernest Proctor PAPP Clinic and currently serves as the mayor of Grantville.