At the end of the 1990 season it can be said that Georgia Tech shocked the world as they compiled an 11-0-1 record and won the UPI National Championship. The quarterback that led them in that dream season was number 10 Shawn Jones.
Shawn Jones played his high school football at Thomasville High and led the Bulldogs to a 29-8-1 record, including an 11-1 record as a senior. He was a three-year starter and as a senior, he completed 67 of 125 passes for 1,369 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 677 yards and three touchdowns.
Bobby Ross had been the head coach at Georgia Tech for two years where the Jackets had gone 2-9 and 3-8. The 1989 season started with Tech losing its first three games and the fans beginning to doubt if Ross was the right choice. But the coaches decided it was time to simplify the offense and let Shawn and Tech’s star running back, Jerry Mays take over. The result was a final record of 7-4 with a sound victory over Georgia 33-22.
The 1990 season brought cautious optimism to the Flats as Jerry Mays was no longer there, but Jones was surrounded by a strong offensive line, talented receivers, and very good running backs. Offensive coordinator Ralph Freidgen ran a multiple-attack offense that featured everything from passing to the triple option.
Shawn Jones was known as a dual-threat quarterback and in 1990 he displayed that talent by throwing for 2008 yards and rushing for 277 yards. In that 1990 season Tech faced eight bowl teams and defeated number one Virginia in the regular season. In the 45-21 Citrus Bowl win over Nebraska, he was named player of the game.
The 1991 season was not as successful, but Tech finished 8-5 with Shawn having another 2,000-plus yardage season. Bobby Ross left Tech after the 1991 season to become the head coach for the San Diego Chargers and his replacement, Bill Lewis brought a more pass-oriented offense that had many Tech players excited, especially Jones.
The 1992 season ended with Tech going 5-6 after a mid-season last-minute loss to FSU seemed to change the fate of the Jackets. At the end of his Tech career, Shawn Jones finished with 8,441 yards passing and 855 yards rushing, accounting for 70 touchdowns.
He would go on to play one season of Pro Football with the Minnesota Vikings as a safety and then move to the Canadian Football League for two years as a quarterback.
Tech fans will always think of that 1990 season and the quarterback that took them to a National Championship with his arm, legs and determination.