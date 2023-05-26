20230527 SPORT Jones.jpg
Photo courtesy Georgia Tech Athletics

At the end of the 1990 season it can be said that Georgia Tech shocked the world as they compiled an 11-0-1 record and won the UPI National Championship. The quarterback that led them in that dream season was number 10 Shawn Jones.

Shawn Jones played his high school football at Thomasville High and led the Bulldogs to a 29-8-1 record, including an 11-1 record as a senior. He was a three-year starter and as a senior, he completed 67 of 125 passes for 1,369 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 677 yards and three touchdowns.