In the early 1990s, college football was still a run-heavy game that always featured the tailback in the I formation behind a fullback. Georgia had many of those featured backs, and Garrison Hearst was another in the line.
Hearst was born in Lincolnton, Georgia, and attended Lincoln County High School where he was an outstanding running back. In the state championship game his senior year, Garrison showed to be a team player as they were missing a fullback and a safety for the games. He switched from tailback to fullback and also played safety, intercepting a pass that led to the game-winning touchdown.
He was heavily recruited but decided to play football for Georgia and coach Ray Goff in 1990 where he would start as a freshman. The 1990 season was a rare losing season for Georgia as they would finish 4-7, and Hearst would gain 717 yards.
The next season he would gain 968 yards but most notable was his yards per carry went from 4.4 yards to 6.3 as a sophomore. Georgia would win nine games that year including wins over Clemson and Georgia Tech.
For Hearst, his first two seasons were adequate but not special as he had yet to break a thousand yards rushing in a season. All that changed his junior year as he ended up with 1,547 yards and 22 touchdowns helping the Dogs go 10-2 in 1992.
His junior year earned him the title of All-American as well as winning the Doak Walker award for best running back. He was also named the SEC Player of the Year. That season he broke the following Georgia Bulldog records as well: most points in a season, most rushing touchdowns, most total touchdowns and highest average yards per carry.
Garrison decided to leave Georgia after his junior year and entered into the NFL draft where he was selected third pick in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals. It was his third season that he showed his capabilities as he rushed for 1070 yards. Interestingly he was cut by the Cardinals after that season and was then picked up by the Bengals for one season.
He ultimately ended up with the 49ers where he had the most success although he did miss two seasons due to injury. He would finish his career as a Denver Bronco in his last season.
Hearst was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023 and remains one of Georgia’s top tailbacks in the record books to this day as his 22 rushing touchdowns in a season is still the record in the SEC.
