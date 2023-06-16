Player Number 14: Garrison Hearst
Photo courtesy UGA Athletics

In the early 1990s, college football was still a run-heavy game that always featured the tailback in the I formation behind a fullback. Georgia had many of those featured backs, and Garrison Hearst was another in the line.

Hearst was born in Lincolnton, Georgia, and attended Lincoln County High School where he was an outstanding running back. In the state championship game his senior year, Garrison showed to be a team player as they were missing a fullback and a safety for the games. He switched from tailback to fullback and also played safety, intercepting a pass that led to the game-winning touchdown.