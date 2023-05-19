For the third time this year, a member of Head Coach Trent Gatzemeyer’s Newnan Cougars basketball team took a step toward playing at the next level. Donny Ackles signed on Thursday to continue his career at Deep South Community in Carrollton, Georgia.

Previously, Darius Teagle signed with Berea College. And Braylon Jackson inked with the University of Tennessee Martin. Another Cougar, Justyn Reid, signed with the University of Southern Mississippi to play football.