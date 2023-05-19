For the third time this year, a member of Head Coach Trent Gatzemeyer’s Newnan Cougars basketball team took a step toward playing at the next level. Donny Ackles signed on Thursday to continue his career at Deep South Community in Carrollton, Georgia.
Previously, Darius Teagle signed with Berea College. And Braylon Jackson inked with the University of Tennessee Martin. Another Cougar, Justyn Reid, signed with the University of Southern Mississippi to play football.
Ackles was a combo guard with a deadly three-point shot. His best game last year was on senior night when he scored 17 points and added ten rebounds against Callaway, including four three-pointers.
Deep South Community is a post-graduate program that allows a student-athlete to compete athletically and academically for one year and still allows the athlete to have four years of college eligibility.
Under Coach Gatzemeyer, the Cougars have finished above .500 for three consecutive seasons, with a cumulative record of 50-31.