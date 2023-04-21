The Central Christian Crusaders baseball game had all the elements. Head Coach Mitch Summerell and his staff honored their senior players, there was a triple play, and the Crusaders walked away with a region championship.
The Crusaders defeated New Creation Christian Academy 10-0 with a complete game shutout from pitcher Dalton Lanier and a 4-for-4 night at the plate from shortstop Landon Summerell.
The Crusaders’ three seniors, Summerell, Jesse Ferrier and Larron Rainey were recognized for their leadership and contributions to the program.
Even with all the festivities, the triple play was the night's event. New Creation had runners on first and second, and they hit a ball that seemed sure to drop behind Summerell and short.
However, Summerell made a circus, over-the-shoulder catch for the first out, tagged second to double the runner off, and threw back to Rainey at first to complete the triple play.
Hudson Byers drove in three runs in the winning effort, followed by Lanier, who had two.
The Crusader offense pounded ten hits, including Summerell’s four, two from Ferrier, and one from Aaron Boyd, Lanier, Luke Sweatman and Byers.
As region champions, the Crusaders open the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools Class AA State playoffs on May 5.