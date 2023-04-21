The Central Christian Crusaders baseball game had all the elements. Head Coach Mitch Summerell and his staff honored their senior players, there was a triple play, and the Crusaders walked away with a region championship.

The Crusaders defeated New Creation Christian Academy 10-0 with a complete game shutout from pitcher Dalton Lanier and a 4-for-4 night at the plate from shortstop Landon Summerell.