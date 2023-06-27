Scott Ludwig

The San Antonio Spurs, the team with the worst record (22–60) in the NBA’s Western Conference last season, selected Victor Wembanyama of France with the first pick of this year’s NBA draft.

The seven-foot-five center – when he’s wearing his size 20 ½ shoes, that is – is expected to make an immediate impact on the team that finished 31 games behind last season’s conference champion Denver Nuggets.