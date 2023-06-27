The San Antonio Spurs, the team with the worst record (22–60) in the NBA’s Western Conference last season, selected Victor Wembanyama of France with the first pick of this year’s NBA draft.
The seven-foot-five center – when he’s wearing his size 20 ½ shoes, that is – is expected to make an immediate impact on the team that finished 31 games behind last season’s conference champion Denver Nuggets.
If history is any indication, those lofty expectations are more realistic than you might think.
In 1987, following a dismal 28–54 season, the Spurs selected David Robinson, a seven-foot-one center out of the Naval Academy, with the first pick of the NBA draft. In 14 seasons with the Spurs, Robinson won two NBA championships and one MVP award.
Then, in 1996 and after an even more dismal season of 26–52, the Spurs selected Tim Duncan, a six-foot-eleven center from Wake Forest, with the first pick of the NBA draft. In 19 seasons with the Spurs, Duncan won five NBA championships and three MVP awards.
So, in other words, as far as the Spurs were concerned, having a dismal season is an indicator of good things down the road – as long as it pays off with the first pick in the NBA draft.
And now they’ve done it again. Following the third worst season in their 55-year history, the Spurs used the first pick in this year’s NBA draft on a player just this side of Manute Bol, a seven-foot-seven center from Sudan.
And, as I said, if history is any indication, an NBA title is looming just around the corner.
Speaking of NBA titles, it’s interesting to look at how the Spurs fared in the NBA draft following their championship seasons.
After winning it all in 1998, the Spurs picked Leon Smith with the 29th pick of the first round. He was immediately traded to Dallas.
Following their 2002 championship, they picked Leandro Barbosa of Brazil with the 28th pick of the first round. He was immediately traded to Phoenix.
Their 2004 championship resulted once again with the 28th pick of the first round which they used on Ian Mahinmi of France. He played in 32 games in two seasons with the Spurs before being traded to Dallas.
After winning it all in 2006, they picked Tiago Splitter of Spain with yet again the 28th pick of the first round. In five seasons with the Spurs, he played on one NBA championship team. His reward was a one-way ticket to Atlanta.
Finally, after their 2013 title, the Spurs picked Kyle Anderson of UCLA with the 30th pick in round one. Anderson played four seasons with the Spurs before being traded to Memphis.
So, with the possible exception of Splitter, the Spurs haven’t fared too well with their first round picks immediately following an NBA championship.
However, when they somehow end up with the first pick of the draft – as they did with Robinson and Duncan – things seem to turn out pretty well.
So, as far as Victor Wembanyama is concerned, the Spurs are expecting him to fill some very big shoes.
That’s a pretty tall order, even for someone who wears a pretty big shoe already.