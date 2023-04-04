After a career of hitting home runs for East Coweta and then North Carolina State, former Indian Devonte Brown hit a spring training home run for the Toronto Blue Jays in late March.
Playing at the Tigers Spring Training Complex in Lakeland, Florida, Brown came to the plate in the top of the ninth in a 2-0 game. He barreled up a Garrett Hill pitch and launched it to the berm section in left-center for a three-run homer.
Brown was a career .281 hitter at North Carolina State with 33 homers and 109 RBI. He signed a pro contract last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and played 27 games for the Dunedin Blue Jays in the Florida State League.
His rookie season was impressive; he hit .308 with two homers and four stolen bases.
The minor league season is set to begin on Friday, April 7, and Brown is currently assigned to the Dunedin roster for the 2023 season under manager Donnie Murphy. A strong start could get him an early promotion to the Vancouver Canadians roster later in the spring.