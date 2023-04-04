Devonte Brown

Former East Coweta shortstop, Devonte Brown (No. 3, from 2017), made his MLB spring training debut in late March with a bang. He hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to lead the Blue Jays to a 5-0 win over Detroit.

 NTH FILE PHOTO

After a career of hitting home runs for East Coweta and then North Carolina State, former Indian Devonte Brown hit a spring training home run for the Toronto Blue Jays in late March.

Playing at the Tigers Spring Training Complex in Lakeland, Florida, Brown came to the plate in the top of the ninth in a 2-0 game. He barreled up a Garrett Hill pitch and launched it to the berm section in left-center for a three-run homer.