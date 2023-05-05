High School softball and success go together in Coweta County. There is a long lineage of excellence on the diamond from all the local programs, with a few examples that stand out. A prime example would be the 2019 Northgate Lady Viking pitching staff.
Lady Vikings Head Coach Lisa Skelton had four aces that would carry that season's pitching load. And almost four years later, those four are still finding great success at the college level.
The pitching staff included senior Alissa Bolinger, junior Madison Lumpp and two sophomores, Olivia Cato and Kyra Aycock.
Today, Bolinger is the top starter for Augusta State, Lumpp is at Valdosta State, Cato took her talents to Troy University, and Aycock pitches in the Big-12 at Oklahoma State.
Coming off a 19-13 year and a loss in the second round of the playoffs to Dalton, the 2019 Vikings looked poised to return the team to Columbus for the state tournament.
The 2019 season started with an 8-0 win over Flint River Academy. Bolinger started and earned the win with four innings of work, while Lumpp finished up the game. A shutout would be the theme for the season, as 16 of the Lady Vikings' 30 wins were recorded when the pitching staff held the opposition to no runs.
As the season progressed, all four pitchers got into the act. Aycock shutout Mays 15-0, Bolinger pitched a no-hitter in a 15-0 win over Tri-Cities, Cato shut out Starr's Mill, and Lumpp threw a three-hitter to defeat Social Circle.
The region tournament brought total domination. Cato pitched 23 consecutive shutout innings in three games, which included two wins over Alexander and another against South Paulding.
Northgate swept Alpharetta in the first round of the playoffs, where Lumpp earned the series-clinching win. Next, they defeated Coffee County with a Cato shutout to make the return to Columbus.
The Vikings finished fourth that season, with state tournament wins over Apalachee and Creekview.
But the story continues. At Troy University, Cato has won five games this season, including a victory over Southern Miss back in April, where she took a shutout into the sixth inning.
Bolinger has six wins for the Augusta State Jaguars. She transferred there from Ave Marie University in Florida, where she was second-team all-conference last year. She pitched back-to-back complete games in wins over Anderson University and Belmont Abbey in February.
In Valdosta, Lumpp has seven wins for the Lady Blazers, including a 5-2 win over Georgia Southwestern in April. Her team is currently competing in the Gulf South Conference tournament in Oxford, Alabama.
And last but certainly not least, Aycock is having a breakout freshman year in Stillwater with Oklahoma State. She is 9-1 for the seventh-ranked Cowboys, including complete game shutouts against South Dakota State and Central Florida.
As for Coach Skelton, she retired two years ago, and she travels the country in an RV with her husband, which allows her to check in on her former players in college from time to time.
And Northgate is also under the leadership of a former Lady Viking pitcher, Carliegh Baker. She returned the Lady Vikings to Columbus this past season once again. Their top pitcher, upcoming senior Jackie Burns, has already committed to play at Georgia Southwestern. And some bright prospects are coming up the ranks, so the pitching excellence at Northgate will continue.
