With college softball headed to the national championships, it is a reminder that the local high school fields have brought forth some of the most talented softball players in the country.
The small sample size of one game can bring a list of players that dot college softball today. For example, on August 13, 2018, a game at East Coweta between the Locust Grove Lady Wildcats and the Lady Indians.
Both teams were coming off state championships, East Coweta in 7A and Locust Grove in 5A, and both would eventually win the 2018 state championship in their classification.
2019 Gatorade High School Player of the Year Kelley Lynch got the start in the game for the Lady Indians but was rudely greeted by a Teagen Lewellen's solo home run in the top of the first. Lewellen went on to play at the University of Pittsburg.
The Indians came back when sophomore Lady Indian and current Auburn Tiger Kennadie Cooper and Anniston Wright, who is playing in the Division II national championship with North Georgia this week.
Other players who saw the field for East Coweta that day included Lilly Agan, who went to Washington; Caroline Lively at Jacksonville State; Olivia Cook, who signed with South Carolina; Ashleigh Griffin with Central Florida; and Katie Taylor, who is playing in the College World Series this week with Tennessee.
The Locust Grove side was just as impressive. Brooke McCubbin, who got the loss that day in the circle, is a starting pitcher for Clemson, and Jameson Brockenbrough, who went 2-for-3 in that game, is a teammate of Taylors’ at Tennessee now.
With the Indians leading Locust Grove that day 4-3, Head Coach Franklin DeLoach brought in freshman Jaliyah Holmes to get the last four outs of the game in relief of Lynch. Holmes was perfect; she got two outs via strikeout and earned the save.
Holmes just completed her freshman season at Jacksonville State.
Every time you take in a softball game in Coweta County, you can watch the college stars of tomorrow, who will eventually be on ESPN. Take the time to enjoy the way they play the game.