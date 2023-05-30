05-31-2023 Looking Back 010

In their game against Locust Grove in 2018, freshman pitcher Jaliyah Holmes came in to relieve Kelley Lynch and close out the 4-3 win. Holmes just completed her freshman season at Jacksonville State.

 Emily Walker

With college softball headed to the national championships, it is a reminder that the local high school fields have brought forth some of the most talented softball players in the country.

The small sample size of one game can bring a list of players that dot college softball today. For example, on August 13, 2018, a game at East Coweta between the Locust Grove Lady Wildcats and the Lady Indians.