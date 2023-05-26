When the East Coweta Lady Indians volleyball team takes the court on Aug. 10 against Mount Paran Christian, a new but familiar face will be on the sidelines. Emma Wien was named the new coach earlier this year but is very familiar with the program.
Coach Wien has been coaching and teaching at East Coweta since 2017. She shared, "My husband, Matt, and I decided to move to Georgia from Pennsylvania. I have been in the county for the past six years and have enjoyed working with different people and growing into this position at East Coweta. I'm thankful for the opportunity.”
She was introduced to the game at a young age. She continued, "I remember watching high school girls play in elementary school, and I wanted so badly to be on the team. My friends and I would bring a volleyball to school and pass it back and forth at recess. We grew up playing together, and I fell in love with the game at a young age.”
From Pennsylvania, her journey took her to Clearwater Christian College, where she played four years and earned All-American honors. She also tried out for Team USA, which she described as "an amazing experience."
In her career, she cited her parents and her college coach, Vickie Denny, as playing a significant role in her development, and she also included, "My husband has been a huge supporter of me continuing to coach and invest in the next generation of athletes.”
With the Coach Wien era only a few weeks away, she shared some of her vision of the opportunity and of those who will play for her.
“The next generation can improve this world and our society, whether as a friend, daughter, mom, wife or wherever their path takes them. We must equip these women to be confident, passionate, loving and selfless.
The Lady Indians finished last season as Region 2-7A champions and 27-16 overall. They lost to Buford in the third round of the state playoffs.
Coach Wien summed up her mindset. “Athletics teach life disciplines that will help shape our youth into productive citizens, and coaches have the responsibility to make sure we are making a positive investment into their lives.”
For Coach Wien, that positive investment at East Coweta is well underway.