Coach Emma Wien, a former collegiate All-American, was named head coach to guide the East Coweta Lady Indians volleyball next season.

When the East Coweta Lady Indians volleyball team takes the court on Aug. 10 against Mount Paran Christian, a new but familiar face will be on the sidelines. Emma Wien was named the new coach earlier this year but is very familiar with the program.

Coach Wien has been coaching and teaching at East Coweta since 2017. She shared, "My husband, Matt, and I decided to move to Georgia from Pennsylvania. I have been in the county for the past six years and have enjoyed working with different people and growing into this position at East Coweta. I'm thankful for the opportunity.”