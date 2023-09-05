It was indeed a tale of two halves. The Unity Christian Lions dominated the Central Christian Crusaders 22-0 in the first half. That was followed by complete domination by the Crusaders, who scored 44 points in the second half to win their first game of the season 44-36.

Everything went wrong for the Crusaders early. They gave up three touchdowns, and they had two turnovers on interceptions. But the second half was a new start.