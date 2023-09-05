It was indeed a tale of two halves. The Unity Christian Lions dominated the Central Christian Crusaders 22-0 in the first half. That was followed by complete domination by the Crusaders, who scored 44 points in the second half to win their first game of the season 44-36.
Everything went wrong for the Crusaders early. They gave up three touchdowns, and they had two turnovers on interceptions. But the second half was a new start.
Head Coach Joey Farlow inserted Seth Rivers into the starting lineup at quarterback, and it paid an immediate dividend. Rivers drove the Crusaders downfield, scored their first touchdown on a 22-yard run, and then found Caleb Yarbrough in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion.
There was still work to do, however. The Unity Christian offense drove the field and scored on their next possession to make it a 22-point game once again with six minutes left in the third quarter. But just one play later, Rivers found London Couch for a 53-yard touchdown.
The Crusaders needed a stop on defense, and they got it when Carter Patterson tipped a Lions pass at the line of scrimmage, and JR Noles picked it off. Patterson was back under center, and he took the next snap and ran right through the defense for a 32-yard touchdown.
The Lions' confidence was shaken, and after Patterson blocked a punt for Central Christian, Rivers scored another touchdown. The Crusaders failed on the two-point conversation and still trailed by two. Unity Christian seemed to restore order when they marched the field to score and take a 36-28 lead.
Central Christian tied the game at 36-36, and when Rivers found Cauble for a 61-yard touchdown a few moments later, they had their first lead.
The Crusader defense needed one more stop, and they got it when Noles broke up a pass on the game's last play to seal the 44-36 win.
After the game, Coach Farlow said, “I’m proud of the grit and mental toughness we showed. Seth Rivers and Evan Cauble had huge games. JR. Noles, Carter Patterson, Bradley Marsh, London Couch, Asher Van Horn, Caleb Yarbrough, Grant Maloy and Carter Huckaby: It was an overall great team effort. I was very excited to see the brotherhood they have created.”
That brotherhood will continue Friday night at home against Hearts Academy.