Back in the summer, there were a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position going into the 2023 season. Of the six high schools, two lost their 2022 starting signal caller to graduation, two transferred, and another came into fall camp injured.
As the season has progressed, those question marks have turned to exclamation points, as the talent is young, and the future is bright. Here is a look at where things stood before the season started to where they are now, almost halfway through the season.
The Indians seemed set at the position for the next two years. They are, just not precisely as it might have been originally thought.
In 2020, sophomore Christian Langford threw for 2,066 yards and 28 touchdowns. Unfortunately, Langford transferred and left a temporary hole at the position. Enter Cohen Peeples.
Peeples has run Head Coach John Small's offense to perfection. He has the Indians off to a 4-0 start and gets better every week. In their first four games, he is 39-of-72 passing for 740 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Cougars have long had stability at the quarterback position. Michael Maginnis started for three seasons, and he was followed by James Paige, who held the spot for the last two seasons. As a senior, Paige threw for 1,145 in 2022 and is now a freshman at Tarleton State in Texas.
Head Coach Chip Walker opened camp with a three-way battle at the position; junior Jeb Baggett and two talented freshmen, Brodie Campbell and Hayes Maginnis.
After the first game, Baggett moved to safety on the Cougar defense, where he has been a valuable addition, while Campbell and Maginnis have been sharing duties. They are freshmen and taking some lumps, but the potential is undeniable.
The Trinity Christian Lions have also had continuity at quarterback. The last two men to play the position, David Dallas and Henry Brodnax are both on college football rosters in 2023, Dallas at Georgia Southern and Brodnax at Hanover College in Indiana.
Head Coach Kenny Dallas opened fall camp with a competition between senior Jayden Jackman and junior Ronnie Frere. Both players are still getting reps, but Frere is starting and growing into the position.
He has thrown for 653 yards and two touchdowns in their first three games. He had a breakout game against Fellowship Christian, where he brought the Lions back for a comeback win.
At Valhalla, Head Coach Mike McDonald and the Vikings returned the most experienced quarterback in the county in Ishan Metts. The senior had started games over the past two seasons, including a playoff win last year against Arabia Mountain.
He was joined for the 2023 season by a super-talented sophomore in Dylan Barber, who also led his team, the Heritage Hawks, to a playoff win in 2022. With so much talent at the position, the Vikings moved their other quarterback, Colin Meehan, to a wideout position where he has flourished.
The Vikings started Barber last week against Griffin after Metts got the start in their first three games. Combined, the pair has thrown for 479 yards and three touchdowns and run for 132 yards and another two scores.
After the Hawks’ 2022 starter, Dylan Barber, left to go to Northgate, Head Coach Jake Copeland put one of his most versatile players, Thomas Scoggins, at the position.
On the Hawks 2022 playoff team, Scoggins was a vital member of the offense from his flanker position, where he had over 35 receptions and caught 10 touchdowns. He caught three in one game last year against Calvary Christian.
Scoggins is tough as nails and could play any position on the field. He scored a rushing touchdown in their first game of the season and brought the Hawks back last week against Mount Zion after trailing big.
The quarterback position is always the most important on the field, but in eight-man football, the job takes on more significance. With more open space on the field, the passing game is a staple, and the running game is sprinkled in.
Hudson Byers became the starting quarterback midway through last season when some injuries took their toll on the Crusader's small roster. He returned for his senior season but has a slight injury and has not played yet.
Head Coach Joey Farlow started Carter Patterson in their first two games but brought sophomore Seth Rivers into the game, who led a dramatic comeback for Central Christian.
Rivers started last week in their win, and Patterson returned to a receiver skill position. Rivers is rough and tumble, not afraid to initiate contact and has one of the best tight ends in the state, Evan Cauble, to rely on.