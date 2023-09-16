Back in the summer, there were a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position going into the 2023 season. Of the six high schools, two lost their 2022 starting signal caller to graduation, two transferred, and another came into fall camp injured.

As the season has progressed, those question marks have turned to exclamation points, as the talent is young, and the future is bright. Here is a look at where things stood before the season started to where they are now, almost halfway through the season.