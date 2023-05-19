Success on the pitch means that your players are in demand. That was the case for the Northgate soccer program when five players signed to play at the next level on Tuesday afternoon.
Four players from the girls' program that just finished their 2023 season with an appearance in the Final-4 of the state playoffs, along with one from the boys' team that made it to the second round.
Mackenzie Sherrit signed with the Gordon State Highlanders in Barnesville, Georgia. The Highlanders compete in Region XVII of the Georgia College Athletic Association and are under the leadership of Head Coach Rijkaard Jules.
Middle Georgia State University picked up Lady Viking Keira Borngesser. The Knights play in the Southern States Athletic Conference and are coached by Vinny Gill, who has been at the school since 2014.
The Terriers of Wofford College will welcome Lady Viking Mckinley High. Wofford College is in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and plays in the Southern Conference.
In 2022, the Terriers made it to the second round of the conference tournament under Head Coach Emily Grant.
Northgate senior Lilyana Hernandez will continue her career with the University of North Georgia Nighthawks. Hernandez is also a member of the U20 Puerto Rico National Women's team this month.
North Georgia is in Dahlonega, Georgia, play in the Peach Belt Conference, and is coached by Kayley Ralton.
On the boys' side, Viking star Corey Pennington signed with Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Pennington broke the single season scoring record at Northgate with 29 goals this past season and set the career scoring record in just two seasons with 51 goals. He was named All-Region and was selected to play in the GACA and DiVaristy all-star games.
Lander won the conference championship in 2022 and lost a heartbreaker in penalty kicks in the second round of the NCAA tournament. They are under the leadership of Dale Parker.