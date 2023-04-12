TSLOTS by Bonnell Aluminum Celebrates Newnan Product Launch, Participates in Inaugural Soapbox Derby
Bonnell Aluminum, a Newnan-based, industry-leading provider of custom-fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions, is celebrating the expansion of its TSLOTS by Bonnell Aluminum product line into the Southeastern United States by entering a custom-designed soapbox car made of TSLOTS material into Saturday's first annual Rock and Road Soapbox Derby.
The TSLOTS aluminum framing system allows users to create lightweight, durable, easy-to-install structures using custom T-slotted aluminum extrusions and connecting hardware. In addition, the framing system offers customizable solutions for automation, robotics, workstations, machine and safety guarding, and more.
For this event, Bonnell partnered with TSI Solutions, a local product line distributor, to create a one-of-a-kind racer that reflects the versatility, strength, and adaptability of TSLOTS products.
"The soapbox car exemplifies the company's commitment to quality and precision and demonstrates how users can easily apply TSLOTS framing systems to various applications and industries," said John Post Jr., president of TSI Solutions. "With TSLOTS by Bonnell Aluminum, we can design and construct anything and everything," he said.
Randy Johnson, senior brand manager for TSLOTS by Bonnell Aluminum, expressed excitement about the team's participation in the derby. "This event is an outstanding chance to demonstrate the precision and quality of our T-slot aluminum framing systems and support our local community as we expand operations into the Southeastern United States. We are excited to showcase our commitment to innovation and collaboration," Johnson said.
The Rock and Road Soapbox Derby is part of a weekend-long, family-friendly event that draws participants and spectators from across the region. In addition to bicycle and soapbox car races, attendees can enjoy food, music, and various activities for all ages. Bonnell Aluminum invites community members to come out and cheer on their team while learning more about the company's innovative product lines.
For more information about TSLOTS by Bonnell Aluminum, visit TSLOTS.com.