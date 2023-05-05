The Sharpsburg City Council this week approved 4-1 increasing the mayoral salary from $100 to $1,000 beginning Jan. 1, 2024, said Floyd Jones, Sharpsburg city clerk. Councilman Tom Teagle voted against the proposal.
Jones said the vote sets the stage for whoever wins the seat after the next election. Sharpsburg Mayor Blue Cole, who brought the proposal to the council, said he has not decided whether he will run for a third term in office. He’s also aware that a politician who raises the salary of the seat he holds is often punished at the polls, Cole said. Still, he felt that increasing the salary was an important step for the city to take.
“I’m planning for Sharpsburg’s future,” Cole said, adding that the salary increase may not come to him. “It may or may not be me.”
Sharpsburg, population 336, has a budget of $298,000. But it’s a growing community and to keep growing and thriving, the town needs good leadership, Cole said. A higher salary is more attractive, but it’s also a way of holding the mayor accountable — to incentivize putting in the effort, he said.
Cole works anywhere from 25 to 30 hours a week as mayor, he said. Jones, the only full-time employee of Sharpsburg, confirmed it.
“This mayor is out there sometimes cutting the grass, whatever needs to be done,” Jones said.
The Sharpsburg Town Council members don’t receive any compensation for their service. Cole said that the newly passed ordinance will allow them to be reimbursed for expenses incurred while doing town business, for example traveling to required training. But he said he’s taking it one step at a time as far as salaries go.
“I think that is something that we have to get to,” Cole said. “First things first.”
Resident Polly Garlington spoke against the salary increase at the meeting. She said by email that she is concerned about the steep jump.
“The Mayor himself said he used the comparison to towns of 1,000 population,” Garlington wrote. “Sharpsburg has only around 350 people. Sharpsburg has one full-time employee and three part-time employees, which is not comparable to other towns its size.”
Council member Teagle agreed.
“I just don’t think it’s necessary,” he said, adding, “If you feel like you’re overworked, delegate.”