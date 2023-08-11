In a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Coweta County, State Sen. Matt Brass spoke directly about issues affecting Cowetans, including foster care, adoption reform, education and the state budget.
In 2016, Brass said he campaigned on the issues of foster care and adoption reform.
“What I saw was all the foster care and adoption reform bills were going to the judiciary, which is necessary, but so many other bills are also going to (the) judiciary, so the foster care and adoption bills weren’t getting to the hearings and getting the attention they deserve,” Brass said. “Thanks to Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, we’re able to have a committee and really make it a priority.”
In 2019, Brass estimated there were over 14,000 children in Georgia’s foster care system, but that number is decreasing, he said.
“Accountability courts play a big role in helping train parents to be better parents,” he said. “Other local groups and nonprofits are also helping us reduce those numbers by ensuring kids and parents are getting educated.”
Brass also cited Senate Bill 216, a bill he sponsored this year that provides longer periods of respite care for foster parents. While Georgia law cites a maximum period of 72 hours for respite care, the bill gives the Department of Children and Youth Services the ability to lift that limit on a case-by-case basis.
“As a parent with young children, there’s a need to have a break for vacation without the kids,” he said. “This gives our foster parents a break and relieves the pressure they have.”
Brass also touched on the state budget and education. At $32.4 billion, it’s the largest budget in state history. However, Brass said the state’s $6 billion surplus was due to the federal government flooding money to states.
“We’ve returned $3 billion; $1 billion for property tax relief, $1 billion for income tax refunds and $1 billion was backfilled into our budget after the shortfall from the tax suspension. Road projects on places like Highway 34 are long overdue, but are finally happening thanks to getting that backfilled.”
Brass lauded the excellence of the Coweta County School System, but cited the need for ongoing literacy efforts including the Georgia Early Literacy Act, which provides for the establishment and implementation of evidence-based literacy instruction methods and curriculum for students to be overseen by the Georgia Council on Literacy.
“Before the COVID pandemic, we had 70 percent of our readers performing at their respective grade levels,” he said. “But since COVID, we’ve seen a 7 percent drop, and we’re closer to 64 percent now. We hope the Georgia Early Literacy Act will help tackle that issue.”
In the Senate, Brass successfully passed legislation with Coweta roots. Georgia SB 86 allows dual enrollment students to access HOPE career grant funds before their 30-hour requirement is exhausted.
Brass said the bill was inspired by working with CEC Founder Mark Whitlock and the success of the German-style apprenticeship program.
In 2016, GA CATT launched the program in Coweta County, giving students as young as 15 the opportunity to learn industrial maintenance while earning their high school diplomas and debt-free college credit, along with a salary from the companies that would train them.
"Dual enrollment is big in Coweta County, and this bill allows dual enrollment students to become certified faster and workforce ready,” Brass said. “So by the time they hit senior year, they could be completed with school and working on certification and internships.”