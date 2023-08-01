The regular season for high school football is still three weeks away, but there is a full slate of upcoming scrimmage games to whet everyone’s appetite for the upcoming months.
The action kicks off this Friday night, Aug. 4, when Newnan travels to Griffin, while Trinity Christian will host Jonesboro, and Heritage will travel to Mount Bethel.
Newnan and Griffin were once bitter rivals, only separated by 40 miles across Highway 16. In 1981, the fifth-ranked Cougars defeated the fourth-ranked Bears 14-13 on the way to the Cougars state championship season.
The following week, Aug. 11, East Coweta will be on the road at North Paulding, and Northgate will take the short journey over to Fayetteville to play Fayette County.
Central Christian will close out the 2023 preseason scrimmage schedule on Aug. 18, when they host Praise Academy.