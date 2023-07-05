It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Randal Golden.
He was born March 22, 1940 and passed on June 25, 2023. He was best known for his culinary skills of preparing and serving food at "Golden's on The Square."
He took great pride in his work and dedicated most of his to this profession. He had several restaurants during his career but "Golden's" was his favorite, having taken a historical building with so many memories over the years for so many people and restore it to what it is today.
Rest in peace my brother, your work here is done.