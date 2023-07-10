Coweta Quilts of Valor made presentations to three veterans at the Coweta Veterans Club on July 8. Pictured from left are Kelli Kelley (U.S. Air Force 1997-2006), whose quilt was pieced and bound by Lucy Markward and quilted by her grandmother, Kirstie Bassett; Kelley’s husband Patrick Kelley (U.S. Air Force 1995-2020), whose quilt was pieced and bound by Louise Sinclair and quilted by Jean Raines; and Micah Worsham (U.S. Army 2011-2015), whose quilt was pieced and bound by Karen Stadnikia and quilted by Sarah Parrott.