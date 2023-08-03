Susie Berta

Longtime Newnan resident Susie Berta has many creative pursuits, including music, art, writing, cooking, gardening, entertaining and decorating. She is now pursuing her passion for writing and recently published her memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife.” She can be reached at susie.berta@gmail.com.

 

I sat down with a lifelong, close friend recently for a girl chat. Maybe it was the Barbie movie that got us thinking. Whatever it was, she reminded me of her story.

She was sitting at the juice bar in a gym she had just joined. She was a shy, rather corpulent young adult, under 30. She had finished swimming laps, the only exercise she ever did there, because it was the only exercise that suited her. There would be no sweaty muscle men hefting heavy things in her proximity. She had the pool to herself most times so there was no one there to judge her as she walked across the pool deck in a bathing suit, and she stroked her way across the lengths of the pool, hiding her jiggling body in the waves of moving water.