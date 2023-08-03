I sat down with a lifelong, close friend recently for a girl chat. Maybe it was the Barbie movie that got us thinking. Whatever it was, she reminded me of her story.
She was sitting at the juice bar in a gym she had just joined. She was a shy, rather corpulent young adult, under 30. She had finished swimming laps, the only exercise she ever did there, because it was the only exercise that suited her. There would be no sweaty muscle men hefting heavy things in her proximity. She had the pool to herself most times so there was no one there to judge her as she walked across the pool deck in a bathing suit, and she stroked her way across the lengths of the pool, hiding her jiggling body in the waves of moving water.
So there she was after her swim, sucking down what was billed on the menu board across the back wall as a “healthy smoothie.” Let’s face it. It was a thick, sugary, high-calorie milkshake. At a juice bar. In a gym. She needed her nutrition to be about losing, not gaining, weight. She was at the gym because it was supposed to be a safe haven with no food temptations for a little while. Now it had become her enabler.
She was wondering why on earth a gym would offer up something so unhealthy, so unhelpful, so triggering to folks like her. This place was all business in the front with its equipment and pool, and a veritable sugar orgy in the back.
At the time it felt almost like a conspiracy against people like her. The gym was making money off of a well-known dysfunctional cycle: pandering to sugar-addicted patrons who were constitutionally incapable of resisting.
People like her felt like they deserved a pin for bravery and an attendance award just for being at a gym. But the juice bar’s caloric options would guarantee their return to the gym when they weren’t losing weight and were wading knee-deep in denial about why.
Cha-ching.
Or, maybe, she thought, perhaps the already skinny, beautiful regulars didn’t worry about consuming a fat and sugar laden drink. They had a kind of discipline she and others like her lacked and envied. She figured those compulsive daily gym rats knew they could work it off in their next hours-long sweat fest. In either scenario, she was a fish out of water (see what she did there?).
Feeling self-conscious and exposed out of the pool after her swim, she willed herself invisible. She reasoned she was a stranger in a busy gym, and no one would take notice of just another anonymous person at the juice bar, a person lured there, in fact, by her food demons. She ordered the smoothie and sat down.
After her smoothie was served, she noticed a muscled man wearing a woven polo shirt that bore the gym’s logo stretched across his bulging left pec. Sipping the shake through her straw she watched him get up from a nearby table and head for the door. To her surprise, he turned and approached her on his way out, almost as an afterthought.
“Was that you swimming laps?” he asked. “You don’t need that milkshake. You could be stunning.”
As she and I talked, sipping our coffee, she paused after that statement, gathered herself, and reminded me of how that felt at the time.
A heart-racing, stomach-flipping, head-spinning fireball had ripped through her body. In that split second, she was no longer a woman who had accomplished 30 laps. She was anxious and embarrassed. Humiliated. Hurting.
And worst of all, seen.
She managed to utter a befuddled, “Oh, ok,” as he turned and left. Maybe he had seen her face change expression. She felt like the victim of a hit and run.
“Liar, jerk” she thought. “He has some nerve. ‘Could be stunning,’” she mocked him silently. “Who asked him anyway?” She was steaming, her face burning red-hot.
She tried processing it at the time. She was, after all, on his turf, she reasoned. And he was there, ostensibly, to help. But to be addressed publicly for drinking a milkshake in the very gym where everybody seemed physically fit except her, meant she was far from invisible. She was a flashing neon sign. And everyone saw her. She thought that he surely saw what he said was a compliment, an encouragement. Why could she not see it that way?
That she was not yet stunning — but could be — was no compliment. It felt like an unbidden assault. A surprise attack. It meant she was exposed at this moment as deficient, defective. And everyone could see what a living shame it — and she — was for falling so short of her “stunning potential.” Even if she felt that way about herself, the muscle man had just validated and exposed her. She might as well have been standing there nude.
That some stranger could dictate to her in such a personal way what she wasn’t — but could be — simply reaffirmed her notion that she was currently a loser. She knew he meant well, but she felt like a mark on a target. The shame and embarrassment was acute. Too, his omission of any affirmation of her in her current state meant she was so far short of stunning that she was and would be deficient until she could somehow reach stunning. And in fact she never would reach it if she consumed that drink. And that just made her angrier.
She didn’t know it in that moment, but those were the last laps she would ever swim at that gym. She walked out of there and never went back.
Years later, it would take therapy, 12-step programs and a lot of willingness for her to understand herself. Before she could understand and forgive the gym and the stranger there, she would need to understand, forgive and love herself.
As paradoxical as it seemed early in her emotional education, it became crystal clear as she worked through it that before she could know the truth about anything, she would need to accept herself, know and love herself, and take responsibility for every choice she ever made and would make.
She learned that admitting she was powerless over some things, like milkshakes, didn’t make her a victim, either. That awareness gave her the power of insight and knowledge. She found strength and self-acceptance in understanding, followed by the willingness to take her life firmly in hand and address the truth.
She had limits. She had foibles. She had issues. She accepted the things she couldn’t change; she gained not only the willingness to change the things she could but also the wisdom to know the difference. Now she had emotional tools upon which she could rely.
Sometimes even now she forgets about her training and foregoes her tools. Maybe she’s grieving and just can’t deal. Maybe she’s happy and just rebels against making healthy choices. Whatever it is, it takes her some time to get through it and time to get back on track.
But once you know, you know.
She knows too much now. She knows the power of acknowledgement and faith. She knows that she need not stay derailed forever. And each time, she re-polishes her tools as she works her way back to serenity and sanity. She surrenders to her Higher Power and remembers she is valued, loved … and yes, stunning.
With that, she reminded me I am, too, and so are you, whoever and wherever you are.
And not only that, she knows she has been all those things since the day she was born. So have we all.