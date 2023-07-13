A few days ago, I was sitting at my desk when I heard the unmistakable sound of Miss Frances Smith on the police scanner.
Apparently, a confrontation between a street preacher and a man with his granddaughter on the Court Square required intervention from law enforcement.
This “preacher” was using a microphone with amplification and reportedly said something that made a little girl cry. After consoling his granddaughter, the man made his displeasure clear with the unrepentant preacher.
By the time I arrived, several deputies and police officers had separated the parties and cooler heads prevailed. No charges were filed and no incident was recorded. But the public spectacle stuck with me.
For centuries, the town square has been where folks with big ideas congregate and share them with others.
More often than not, our square is a peaceful place. But we’ve also seen protests for women’s rights, against police violence and for the removal of Confederate statues.
We have our regulars on the square, such as members of the Latter Day Saints who simply stand next to their literature. I can’t remember once being approached by one, let alone heckled.
These aggressive street preachers are something else. They’re not interested in peace and love. They want a reaction.
Like the members of the Westboro Baptist Church who are known for heckling mourners at soldiers' funerals, they utilize hate speech to stir up publicity.
I was told some of these street preachers are wearing GoPro cameras so they can film the reactions and put them on YouTube to monetize the web traffic. The more extreme the reaction, the more money they can make.
While this confrontation wasn’t exactly newsworthy by our usual standards, I felt like it needed mentioning.
Our police officers have been dealing with this sort of thing for a while now, including an incident at the last Christmas Parade where this same group was reportedly shouting about Santa not being real. Apparently, it bummed out a lot of kids and parents.
Mission accomplished, I guess.
However, none of these incidents have resulted in the violation of any law, according to Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship.
“People get up there and use their rights and some feel offended by that,” he said. “But they’re still within their rights.”
The Constitution of the United States prohibits any restrictions on speech, even from jerks. And there is no law against using amplification on our Court Square.
In order to curb this kind of stuff, some cities have implemented amplification permits. Everyone is free to gather and shout about whatever they want but without the use of a megaphone. The city determines who gets to use amplification.
People don’t seem to have a problem with local musicians who like to set up on the square and play music with a little amplification, so how would the city be able to justify denying permits to others?
The short answer is, they can’t.
City Manager Cleatus Phillips said there is really no clear way to implement something like this without getting in sticky legal waters.
“When trying to determine permitting for amplification, there are so many variables for making sure everyone is treated equally,” he said.
We always tell our kids life isn’t fair and there will always be jerks out there. And you can’t change them, but you can control how you handle them.
You can either punch them in the face and catch a charge, or you can ignore them.
The former might sound more rewarding, but it really won’t change much other than getting yourself a glamor shot at the Coweta County Jail.
But if you’d rather practice true Christianity, you know what that means.
“Father, forgive them, they know not what they do…
“Because the jerk store called and they’re running out of you.”
God bless free speech.