Letter to the Editor

On a hill on a well-traveled road sits a large building once used as our hospital here in Coweta County. Unused and run down for years now, this grand old building was, a few years ago, considered to become a mental health facility to aid those troubled and suffering with mental health problems.

My understanding is that a hospital in nearby Carroll County objected to this; successfully shut down this, and thus we lost the hope of having help for our mental patients here in Coweta County. Maybe I am wrong, but this was the information I received, and it broke my heart.