On a hill on a well-traveled road sits a large building once used as our hospital here in Coweta County. Unused and run down for years now, this grand old building was, a few years ago, considered to become a mental health facility to aid those troubled and suffering with mental health problems.
My understanding is that a hospital in nearby Carroll County objected to this; successfully shut down this, and thus we lost the hope of having help for our mental patients here in Coweta County. Maybe I am wrong, but this was the information I received, and it broke my heart.
Having worked closely with our public safety agencies for years, I know the urgent need we have here in Coweta County for such a facility. We now have to transport people who have been diagnosed with mental health problems to other counties to get the help they need.
More and more, we are learning of the drastic measures some of these desperately ill people are taking because they are unable to receive the recognition of their problems and the aid they need. So many of these active shooters are known to be mentally ill. Look at the innocent people whose lives are turned upside down or who lose their very lives.
I don’t understand how one county entity can keep another county from doing the very thing that would be so helpful to so many citizens. What can we as citizens of Coweta County do to bring a much-needed facility here? Again, I ask the question, “WHY?”