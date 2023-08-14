“Prevents taxpayer dollars from paying for abortions, pushes back on the radical woke ideology being forced on our servicemen and women, and restores the focus of our military on lethality.”-Drew Ferguson regarding recent GOP bill
Like most Americans, I am sick and tired of all the infighting that takes place in American politics. We could actually get something done if both parties wanted progress. But they clear do not. They want to play politics and get the upper hand on the other side. And our Congressman is right in the thick of it.
What would make my day is to read something coming from Rep. Ferguson that did not attack his fellow Americans, even if they are Democrats. Ferguson claims to believe in a limited government, yet he opposes abortions of any kind at any point, including for our brave women in uniform.
He does not even make any exceptions for rape, for example. Nope, not even for a raped female soldier. Apparently, Ferguson cares about our servicemen, just not our servicewomen.
Ferguson and the GOP House leadership inserted ridiculously partisan misogynistic language into the recent defense appropriations bill, knowing full well that the Senate would never approve it. Can’t we just make an effort to get something done? Do we really want to tell our service women who are raped that we will not pay for them to have an abortion?
And this same partisan "war" situation is replicated over and over again. For example, immigration is never addressed by either side. But when I talk to my conservative friends, we all agree on the basics.
Reform the existing laws to increase legal immigration for the skilled workers we clearly need, like medical personnel and IT folks. And also, the hard-working people who take the jobs Americans do not want, like toiling in the fields and on our roof tops. They are not taking jobs from our fellow Americans. They are providing labor where we cannot find folks to do the job.
On the flip side, restrict illegal immigration via the methods that appear to work, so long as we are not heartless or inhumane. And, House Republicans, stop talking about impeaching the head of the federal immigration program for simply trying to do his job...while making no positive suggestions. Mexico building a wall never happened, folks.
George W Bush, not my favorite President, made decent non-partisan immigration proposals when he was President. Frustrated by his own party’s refusal to back him, he finally gave up. Now, that would be something to distinguish a GOP Presidential primary candidate- a fresh bi-partisan approach to immigration. Maybe Gov. Christi or Gov. Hutchinson will stick their neck out- or not.
But instead of that consensus building, we have Florida Governor DeSantis as Trump’s primary opposition. DeSantis- who thinks slavery was a good thing due to skills training and that we should not teach history accurately because it might upset some white kids somewhere. Give me a break, paison. You make me ashamed to be Italian.
Somewhere along the way, we are just going to have to get our politicians to care about the nation more than their own campaigns. And I will be the first in line to vote for them, regardless of party.