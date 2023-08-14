Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

 “Prevents taxpayer dollars from paying for abortions, pushes back on the radical woke ideology being forced on our servicemen and women, and restores the focus of our military on lethality.”-Drew Ferguson regarding recent GOP bill

Like most Americans, I am sick and tired of all the infighting that takes place in American politics. We could actually get something done if both parties wanted progress. But they clear do not. They want to play politics and get the upper hand on the other side. And our Congressman is right in the thick of it.