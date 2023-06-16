Susie Berta

Longtime Newnan resident Susie Berta has many creative pursuits, including music, art, writing, cooking, gardening, entertaining and decorating. She is now pursuing her passion for writing and recently published her memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife.” She can be reached at susie.berta@gmail.com.

 

Professor Plum, with poison, in the library, of course!

Just like the old Clue board game we’ve all played (What? You haven’t ever? Pfft! Get busy!), we have a fascinating “whodunnit” story unfolding for real in the book world. All you bibliophiles out there who love perusing old, rare books in dusty bookstores and may have even purchased some to bring home to add to your eclectic library of ancient tomes, read on.