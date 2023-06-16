Professor Plum, with poison, in the library, of course!
Just like the old Clue board game we’ve all played (What? You haven’t ever? Pfft! Get busy!), we have a fascinating “whodunnit” story unfolding for real in the book world. All you bibliophiles out there who love perusing old, rare books in dusty bookstores and may have even purchased some to bring home to add to your eclectic library of ancient tomes, read on.
National Geographic published a fascinating warning: beware of old, very old green books.
They say, “These toxic books, produced in the 19th century, are bound in vivid book cloth colored with a notorious pigment known as emerald green that’s laced with arsenic. Many of them are going unnoticed on shelves and in collections. So Melissa Tedone, the lab head for library materials conservation at the Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library in Delaware, has launched an effort dubbed the Poison Book Project to locate and catalog these noxious volumes.”
I don’t mean to be an alarmist, since there have only been “more than 150” 19th century books tainted with toxic emerald green found thus far. However, they go on to warn that “90 of them are covered with vivid green book cloth, and the rest have the pigment incorporated onto paper labels or decorative features. Tedone even found an emerald green book on sale at a local bookstore, which she purchased,” according to National Geographic.
They want you to be aware, at least, that out of all the books they have found, there could be more you could be handling, or selling, or buying that are waiting patiently on the shelf to beckon and then belabor your body with their toxic covers, pages, decorations or dust.
These warnings are especially meant for collectors, librarians, book sellers and people who handle 19th century books often. And even at that, the worst one might suffer is a spell of diarrhea and headaches (if you’re lucky, that is).
But why do these arsenic-laced books even exist?
At the time, toxic green was very popular, and Victorians seemed to take it all in stride. After all, there were plenty more plagues, illnesses and lack of modern medical solutions to contend with at the time. What’s one more, right?
Nat Geo explains, “Arsenic’s toxicity was known at the time, but the vibrant color was nevertheless popular and cheap to produce. Wallpapers shed toxic green dust that covered food and coated floors, and clothing colored with the pigment irritated the skin and poisoned the wearer. Despite the risks, emerald green was ingrained into Victorian life — a color to literally die for.”
Now this book-danger news comes as a bit of a concern to me because I love books. My home is filled with bookshelves that house books of all genres (most of which I’ve actually read. Don’t pass that around. Besides, you do it, too. You know who you are.)
I love the recent Wall Street Journal article a friend brought to my attention at our book club meeting entitled, “Houses Without Tomes Aren’t Homes.” The sentiment rings strong and true to me. The books in my house are like family. They quietly make themselves at home on my bookshelves like beneficent old friends waiting patiently to remind me of good times, or entertain me, comfort me, edify me, inspire me or just to converse with.
I have plenty of eBooks, too, which serve many purposes, the best of which is carrying an entire library along while traveling light. But eBooks are sterile, digital things that have no physical dominion, offer no visual comfort and no real permanence. There are no pages to rustle or to turn a corner down (sue me). And like my dear Luddite husband says of the collection of ratty scraps of paper he keeps in his upper shirt pocket and calls his Palm Pilot, “these are dependable and real, and they will never crash!”
My problem isn’t culling out poison 19th century books. I don’t collect those. But I am running out of room and it’s time to politely ask a few literary relatives if they’d like to find shelter elsewhere. That feels so heartless, somehow. Many people I know have no problem passing down books for others to read and enjoy. Even “The Veterinarian’s Wife, a Memoir,” the book I wrote has been passed around, so I’m told, for many to share and (I hope) enjoy.
But I admit, I have issues letting go. As a writer, I have duly noted Stephen King’s sage advice in his book “On Writing,” in which he says a writer must edit, edit and edit, and not find their words too precious to delete. In other words, that famous directive must be carried out: “kill your darlings.”
As for my books, I will not kill mine. They are family. But I might have to find a way to let some of them go their own way, where they’ll be loved and cared for by others. Used bookstore, maybe.
And the good news? I have no fancy, toxic 19th century green books.
But maybe Stephen King could use that idea in his next horror novel. Can I get credit for that?