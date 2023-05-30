You were probably expecting to see my mom's column in this space, but she has gone wandering with my dad, better known as Mr. Wanderlust.
So here I am trying to fulfill her to-do list while she is away. Since I live all the way next door to my parents, this should not be difficult. Writing this column is the easy part, not because I am a column writer but because of the five notebook pages and multiple Post-It notes of instructions Mama left with me on how to care for my four-legged siblings, Miss Lulu and Princess Mia.
My brother and I never got away with anything like those spoiled dogs demand and get. Princess Mia has her own chair that she sits in next to the kitchen table and waits patiently to be fed. Make that hand-fed. Yes, each bite must be cut from a Little Caesar dog food container and fed to her one bite at a time. It can't be too big or she will turn her little head and not open her mouth.
After she has had enough (she will let me know), she gets a small amount of milk in a bowl, She laps it up while still in her feeding chair, She then gets her mouth wiped and demands to get down.
Miss Lulu is much more accommodating. Just put some food in her bowl on the floor next to her water and she will gladly lick the bowl clean, Lulu is a very obedient dog and even obeys Princess Mia. For instance, if Lulu has a toy playing with it and Mia wants it, Mia just goes and takes it away. Lulu just sits and stares at the toy disappearing and wonders what just happened.
I like when my parents travel where I can contact them. Because Mama gives so many detailed instructions, I tend to tune her out and assume that I can figure out what to do. When will I learn? These dogs, er, children, are so spoiled that if their routines are interrupted, they will not eat, pee, poop or sleep. So I have my list of questions to ask Mama when she calls to check on her babies.
Sometimes, however, I must get creative when answering some of her questions. I do want her to enjoy her trip, after all.
Another list my mom leaves for me is of everything in her refrigerator that she wants me to eat so that it won't spoil. Otherwise, that would be wasting money. Her little trick is not going to work, it never has and never will.
She has tried all my life to get me to eat broccoli but I refuse. Vile weed! I hope the animals in the backyard enjoy it because that’s where it goes. If she would have left something like brownies, I certainly would not let them spoil.
One time several years ago, before Mia was adopted, I was keeping Lulu at my house while Mom and Dad were on a trip. Family and friends were over, and we were enjoying sitting on the deck. Somehow Lulu managed to slip out of the gate and go out roaming. I was shocked when a neighbor about a half mile away called to say that Lulu was in her yard. I looked all around the house and sure enough, no Lulu.
Praise the Lord, Lulu was fine when I arrived to get her. I’m so thankful that my mother had the foresight to put my phone number on Lulu’s collar. Otherwise, I would have had to move without leaving a forwarding address before my parents got home.
But of course, your sins will always catch up with you. I never told my parents about that little incident but while out walking Lulu one day, Mama ran into that neighbor, and she said something about Lulu coming to see her. Busted! My heart dropped to the floor when Mama asked me about it. I thought it was going to be a come-to-Jesus discussion, but she just said, “You know your dad would have been devastated.”
The best thing that came out of it is that now I make sure the gate is securely closed. I really do try hard to follow Mama’s list of instructions while she is away because as we all know, when Mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.
Kathi Kilgore Wright lives with her husband, Barry, in Sharpsburg. She is a retired teacher from Northgate High School. She enjoys reading, crafting, traveling and spending time with her three daughters and her six grandchildren. She can be reached at kkwright61561@gmail.com.