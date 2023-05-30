Kathi Kilgore Wright

Kathi Kilgore Wright lives with her husband, Barry, in Sharpsburg. She is a retired teacher from Northgate High School. She enjoys reading, crafting, traveling and spending time with her three daughters and her six grandchildren. She can be reached at kkwright61561@gmail.com.

You were probably expecting to see my mom's column in this space, but she has gone wandering with my dad, better known as Mr. Wanderlust.

So here I am trying to fulfill her to-do list while she is away. Since I live all the way next door to my parents, this should not be difficult. Writing this column is the easy part, not because I am a column writer but because of the five notebook pages and multiple Post-It notes of instructions Mama left with me on how to care for my four-legged siblings, Miss Lulu and Princess Mia.