The storm last Friday knocked out power for a couple of hours. When it came back and the internet was still out, I assumed it would be back on shortly, as is usually the case.
Around midafternoon on Saturday, I figured I’d check with Charter to see if there was an outage in the area. I would have checked sooner but I didn’t figure I’d remember my password to log in anyway.
I was able to successfully log in and see that there was no outage in the area, yet we still had no service. I got connected with a representative, who tried everything he could try remotely to no avail. He then told me the earliest appointment for someone to come to the house would be Thursday morning.
Almost a week with no internet. If not for unlimited data, I’m quite positive none of us would have survived.
I found an old DVD player and tried to hook it up to get us through the week. This DVD player, however, had RCA connectors which were not compatible with the newer “Smart” TVs. After a bit of telephone consulting with my son and a friend, I was able to get the video game console in the living room to play DVDs, a process that was much more difficult than it should have been.
After much frustration and a few words I’d never say in mixed company, we were finally back in business. We had a device that would play DVDs on a television for the week. I scoured our DVD collection, which isn’t vast, and found “The King of Queens” complete set, the “Hee Haw” complete set, “Murder in Coweta County,” and “The Statler Brothers Farewell Concert.” It’s a bit eclectic, I’ll give you that, but I’d put that television viewing up against the best lineup you can bring to the table.
One of the first things we watched was the Statler Brothers. Four guys standing on stage, in front of their band, singing amazing songs in perfect harmony. No laser lights, no choreographed dance numbers. Just music, the only way good music needs to be presented.
It sent me down an old man memory lane. Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris only needed a guitar and a little bit of drums when they sang “Love Hurts.” You show me a person who says a more beautiful harmony exists and I’ll show you a liar.
Is there any modern music that’s comparable? I hope so, for the kids’ sake. Music doesn’t need theatrics. Not good music anyway. Theatrics in music are like Democrat votes in an election – the less there is of it, the better off everyone is in the long run.
I’m not trying to rag on the younger folk here. If not for them, I wouldn’t have been able to watch the DVD in the first place. I’m just imploring everyone to listen to “Love Hurts” the way God intended. Then after that maybe listen to “Do You Remember These?”
Follow me for more life advice – so long as you’re not looking for technological advice.