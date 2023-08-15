Letter to the Editor

With the newly established Downtown Development Authority in the Town of Sharpsburg, what should the businesses and residents expect?

Municipalities typically aim to strike a balance between the needs and interests of both residents and downtown development authorities, While it might seem like there's a conflict between prioritizing residents and the interests of DDAs, it's important to recognize that vibrant downtown areas can lead to increased economic opportunities and revenue generation, which can, in turn, benefit residents by supporting municipal services and improving the overall quality of life. Conversely, investing in resident-focused initiatives.