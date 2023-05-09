Moms come in many shapes, sizes and colors.
The list is long. There is the biological mother, the foster mother, the stepmother, the single mother, the single father (yes, they must fill the role of mother on many occasions) and the grandparent, to name a few.
Mothers are housekeepers, cooks, taxi drivers, psychologists, disciplinarians, caregivers and unconditional love-givers. There is no one definition for motherhood. If there were, I don't think there would be many volunteers for the job. However, once you have the job, you would dare anyone to take it away from you.
As we approach Mother's Day, I want to tell you a true story about a supermom. Her name is Jill Lucas. I met Jill when she moved to Fairburn many years ago after she retired as principal of a Clayton County school. Jill's teaching career spanned 30 years and to her surprise, but nobody else's surprise, she was named Teacher of the Year in Clayton County in 1986.
Jill joined Fairburn United Methodist Church. Little did we know that God had sent us an angel loaded with many talents that she was eager to share.
Jill joined our church choir where she was asked to sing solo on many songs with her beautiful soprano voice. She later helped form a women's trio of gospel music, One Accord. The trio enjoyed sharing their singing talent at many church and civic functions.
It wasn't long before Jill was asked to teach her Sunday School class on a rotating basis. Of course, she agreed. That is the kind of person she is. What next? There was a need for someone to come into class early to make coffee for the Sunday School class. Guess who volunteered? Yep, Jill.
While Jill's son was serving our country, she volunteered with the USO to help supply a room designated at Hartsfield-Jackson airport with cookies, cakes, doughnuts, etc. for servicemen and women who had a layover in Atlanta while traveling.
Now you would think that Jill's time was filled up with all the pies she had her finger in, but no. She took an interest in the Southside Theatre Guild. She has had the job of usher, bathroom cleaner, stage manager, director, actress and guild president. Her acting can make you laugh until your sides hurt or it can make you cry as you identify with her character.
While all of Jill's accomplishments are extraordinary, what makes her a supermom?
Two and a half years ago, a baby girl was born to a drug-addicted mother who was in no shape to care for a baby. The father could not take the baby home because the mother had failed to list him as the father. He had to prove paternity before they would allow him to have her.
The father of the baby is a distant cousin of Jill's. When Jill learned about the situation, she was determined to not let this baby become a ward of the state. At 70 years of age, Jill agreed to take the baby until the father could provide for her.
Jill related that she cried all the way home with preemie Mia, who weighed only 5 pounds, 2 ounces at two months old, in the back seat of her car. She was unsure what her needs would be but was confident it would mean feeding every four hours around the clock and getting established with a pediatrician. Then there was jumping through the hoops that DFCS would require of her to keep Mia in her home.
Jill called Mia a miracle child and took on the role of grandmother. Mia calls her Mims. Today, little Mia is 2 ½ years old, well-adjusted, smart and as cute as a button.
Fortunately, Mia's dad was in the position to care for his daughter when Jill came down with a bulging disc in her back and became unable to lift Mia. Jill is still recovering from the surgery that slowed her down but never stopped her.
She found out in 2017 that she had breast cancer, which required surgery, chemo and radiation. Last year she reached the five-year mark of being cancer-free. I have no doubt Jill will conquer the back surgery too.
Jill is the biological mother of 34-year-old Sam and grandmother to Sam's 10-year-old daughter, Zoey. You can imagine how much love and attention they get when you witness the love she has for her non-biological granddaughter, Mia. She is now mothering her 93-year-old mother, who needs the help that accompanies old age.
Jill has a strong religious faith and doesn't let anything get her down. If I had a "Mother of the Year" award, I can think of no one that deserves it more than Jill Lucas, mother extraordinaire.
Happy Mother’s Day to all moms both here on earth and up in heaven. You are not forgotten.
Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.