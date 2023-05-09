Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

Moms come in many shapes, sizes and colors.

The list is long. There is the biological mother, the foster mother, the stepmother, the single mother, the single father (yes, they must fill the role of mother on many occasions) and the grandparent, to name a few.